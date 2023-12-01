The Jussie Smollett situation just reached a milestone the former Empire actor may not be able to recover from after all these years.

In a recent ruling by an Illinois appeals court, “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett‘s disorderly conduct convictions stemming from false reports of a hate crime in 2019 have been affirmed. The court upheld the guilty verdicts for making false reports to the Chicago Police Department, a decision that can now be appealed to the Illinois Supreme Court, CNN reports.

Smollett's legal troubles escalated in December 2021 when a jury found him guilty on five out of six felony counts of disorderly conduct, concluding that he had fabricated a hate crime incident. His sentencing in March 2022 included 30 months of felony probation, a 150-day jail term, and hefty financial penalties, including restitution exceeding $120,000 and a $25,000 fine.

However, Smollett's release from jail occurred within a week of his sentencing following an emergency motion by his legal team, which successfully secured bail until the resolution of their appeal.

The actor's appeal, filed earlier this year, challenged multiple aspects of the case, including claims of due process violations and an alleged breach of a binding non-prosecution agreement. Smollett contested what he deemed as double jeopardy, objected to the appointment of a special prosecutor, and argued that his sentence was unduly severe. Additionally, his legal team requested a new trial with a different judge.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb expressed satisfaction with the appeals court's decision, stating that every issue raised by Smollett had been ruled in their favor. Webb clarified that Smollett could petition the Illinois Supreme Court for a higher appeal, acknowledging this as a discretionary option. Should the Supreme Court decline to hear the appeal, the case would return to the trial court to execute the previously mandated sentence.

The appellate ruling represents a significant development in the legal saga surrounding Jussie Smollett's alleged hate crime hoax, offering a potential pathway for further legal recourse at the state's highest judicial level.