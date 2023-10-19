Jussie Smollett, the troubled actor and singer, is heading to rehab.

“Jussie has had an extremely difficult past few years. He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps,” a rep told TMZ.

He apparently is in an outpatient program.

The actor going to rehab comes after his ongoing appeal in his Chicago criminal case, where he was found guilty of lying to the police about an alleged 2019 attack on him. He stated two masked Trump supporters put a noose around his neck and brutally attacked him.

Jussie Smollett's legal issues

Smollett was sentenced to jail for 150 days due to the false statement. However, he was released from jail for his appeal quickly after the sentence started.

Since then, he's been seen working on various sets around California. One of the projects is with Vivica A. Fox. JS has also been seen on a hike with former Empire costar Taraji P. Henson.

He's been out in the public eye and not laying low at all, seemingly moving on with his life despite all the legal issues.

Though it's not 100% clear what he's in treatment for, drugs were brought up quite a bit during his trial. The attackers that Jussie hired took the stand and claimed they were his dealers. They also stated they supplied him with illegal substances.

Time will tell if Jussie Smollett gets his act together. Hopefully, rehab will prove successful for whatever issues the actor is dealing with.