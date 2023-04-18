In the aftermath of Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance debacle, many fans were left unsatisfied with the event. The set, which ran for less than an hour and a half, featured Ocean seated for the majority of the performance. He also skipped over his hits and lip synched many of the songs, per Variety. But fellow musician Justin Bieber had nothing but praise for his performance.

Justin Bieber, a Canadian singer, has similar influences to Frank Ocean. Many of his work is inspired by artists like Tupac, Michael Jackson, and Boyz II Men. Ocean shares similar influences to Bieber, and also blends musical genres like hip hop, R&B, and soul.

While Ocean received backlash for his performance, Bieber came to his defense in an Instagram post. Interestingly, Bieber left the comments turned off. His kind words read, “I was blown away by Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance. His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail…I was deeply moved. It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks Frank.”

Ocean’s cut off performance wasn’t entirely his own doing. Coachella has a midnight curfew, and the set up for Ocean’s performance went over time. A confirmed source told Variety that there was supposed to be an ice rink on stage with skaters skating around him while he performed. According to reports from TMZ and Rolling Stone, Ocean sustained an ankle injury during rehearsals, which explains why he was seated for the actual performance. Sometimes things don’t go how they’re planned.