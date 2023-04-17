Following Frank Ocean’s six year performance dry spell, he returned to headline Coachella’s Sunday show. Ocean’s show was highly anticipated as he was set to round up the three day festival that night. But his performance was cut short.

Frank Ocean is a renowned American singer, songwriter, and musician known for his soulful voice and introspective lyrics. With his unique blend of R&B, pop, and alternative music, Ocean has captivated audiences with his emotionally charged performances. His music often delves into personal experiences, exploring themes of love, identity, and societal issues. Ocean’s critically acclaimed albums, such as Channel Orange and Blonde, have earned him a devoted fanbase and numerous awards.

Beyond his musical talents, Frank Ocean is also recognized for his activism and advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, making him a significant figure in the music industry and beyond. With his enigmatic persona and distinct artistic style, Ocean continues to push boundaries, inspiring listeners around the world. It was history made for Coachella; Ocean became the first openly gay man to headline the festival, per Desert Sun.

Unlike the rest of the shows, Coachella announced that Ocean’s performance wouldn’t be live-streamed, disappointing many fans without the opportunity to attend the exclusive event. His show began around 11 pm, an hour late, opening with his 2011 single Novacane, a song about drugs and desire. He performed a few more songs before opening up about his experience with his late brother, who died in a car accident in 2020, and how this event is nostalgic for him, “One of my fondest memories is watching Rae Sremmond with my brother,” per Rolling Stone.

Ocean performed for more than an hour before announcing to the crowd, “Guys, I’m being told it’s curfew, so that’s the end of the show. Thank you so much,” Ocean said after a song. Coachella has a midnight curfew, and though he had more to perform, his show’s late start meant the abrupt end of his anticipated performance.