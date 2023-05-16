Justin Bieber is supporting his wife Hailey Bieber. An insider spoke about how Justin responded to Hailey’s comment about her being “scared” to have kids.

“Justin completely supports Hailey and couldn’t be more proud of her after she spoke out about the reasons she wants to wait before having children,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s something they’ve spoken about with each other plenty, but she’s been through a lot this year and he would never want to pressure her into anything she doesn’t feel 100 percent comfortable moving forward with.”

“He knows they’ll have kids when the time is right, but it’s a huge decision and something they both need to be on the same page about,” the source adds. “Justin will wait for Hailey as long as she needs.”

Hailey spoke out about having children with Justin in the future and the model got vulnerable about her decision on the matter.

“I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” Hailey told The Sunday Times on Sunday (May 14). It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

However, Hailey is not dismissing the idea to have a family with the musician.

“We can only do the best we can to raise them,” she shared. “As long as they feel loved and safe.”

This is not the first time this year Hailey has been more vulnerable about her personal life.

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” Hailey wrote via Instagram Stories in April. “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you’re not alone.”

In a second post she added, “That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers,” she added. “Let’s just be there for people.. let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together.”

Hailey and Justin said “I do” in 2018.