Rumors of a romance between Devin Booker’s ex, Kendall Jenner, and Bad Bunny have been circulating for weeks. It seems the two are getting closer, according to Yahoo News. The model is starting to “catch feelings” for the Tití Me Preguntó hitmaker, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

Although things are not yet official between them, the insider says the duo is seeing each other regularly and getting to know each other better. Kendall wasn’t initially interested in dating anyone after her split from Booker, but her unexpected connection with Bad Bunny has changed her mind.

The source explained that while the relationship is not super serious at this stage, Kendall is open to seeing where things go with the rapper. She appreciates how respectful he is towards her, and he makes her laugh.

Some fans of Bad Bunny have voiced their disapproval of the rumored romance, citing the cultural differences as one of the reasons. The overall loathing comes from Bad Bunny fans wishing it was them instead of Jenner.

Last month, rumors of their romance began to circulate after the model was reportedly seen kissing the artist at a private club in West Hollywood. Subsequently, more reports emerged, including TMZ images of them on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny and Devin Booker have exchanged verbal jabs online. The beef began after Bad Bunny referenced Booker’s previous relationship with Kendall in one of his songs. Booker, for his part, responded on Instagram, questioning why the rapper was “worried about another MAN again?”

No one knows when or even if they’ll announce their infatuation for each other and make it official. Only time will tell.