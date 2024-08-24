Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have joyfully announced the birth of their first child, Jack Blues Bieber. The couple took to Instagram to share the news, posting a heartfelt image of their newborn’s tiny foot accompanied by the caption “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER.” This announcement marks a significant and heartwarming milestone for the couple, who have been together since their 2018 marriage.

In addition to Justin’s Instagram post, Hailey shared the news on her own Instagram Stories, reinforcing their excitement and joy over the new addition to their family. The couple had previously hinted at their pregnancy in May through a series of intimate photos from a vow renewal ceremony, which subtly showcased Hailey’s baby bump.

Family Reactions and Media Silence

The announcement sparked a flood of congratulatory messages from family members. Pattie Mallette, Justin’s mother, expressed her elation on Instagram Stories and X (formerly Twitter), describing the birth of her grandchild as a “miracle.” Her emotional posts reflect her deep joy and pride in welcoming her first grandchild. Similarly, Justin’s father, Jeremy Bieber, shared a succinct yet touching post on X, alluding to his new role as a grandparent with the simple word “Papa.”

Despite the happy news, Justin and Hailey have maintained a low profile, consistent with Hailey’s previous statements about her desire to keep their personal lives private. The couple, who will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary in September, have largely avoided media attention, preferring to share significant life events on their terms.

As they embark on this new chapter of parenthood, the Biebers are expected to continue their private approach, with Hailey previously expressing concerns about the public scrutiny their child might face. For now, fans and family alike celebrate this joyful milestone for the couple, eagerly awaiting further updates on their growing family.