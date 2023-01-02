By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Chargers are surging, and the passing attack led by Justin Herbert and featuring Mike Williams continues to produce eye-opening plays. The Chargers (10-6) defeated the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 Sunday as they won their 4th game in a row.

MIKE WILLIAMS WITH THE CATCH OF 2023 😱 pic.twitter.com/2LrKp4UjrH — PFF (@PFF) January 1, 2023

Williams had seven receptions for 94 yards against their SoFi Stadium rival, including a one-handed, leaping reception that also included him tapping his toes along the sideline late in the second quarter. That catch seemed to energize the Chargers and deflate the Rams, as the defending Super Bowl champions were unable to score in the second half.

The spectacular nature of the Mike Williams catch was fully appreciated by Herbert. “He’s about as special as it gets,” Herbert said.

The Chargers have clinched a playoff berth and they are currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff structure. If the standings remain the same at the conclusion of Week 18, the Chargers will travel to Cincinnati to play the defending AFC champion Bengals. The Chargers close the season with a road game against the Denver Broncos.

Herbert completed 21 of 28 passes for 212 yards with 2 touchdowns and he did not throw an interception.

The Chargers got another huge contribution from running back Austin Ekeler, who had 10 carries for 122 yards. Ekeler scored on a 10-yard run early in the 2nd quarter, and he followed with a 72-yard bolt a few minutes later. The running back leads the NFL with 18 touchdowns, including 13 rushing touchdown and 5 as a receiver.

The Rams lost their 11th game of the season, and that’s the most of any defending Super Bowl champions.