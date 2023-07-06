Juventus have appointed Cristiano Guintoli as their new sporting director. After his appointment, the 51-year-old is already making big moves.

According to the reports from Tuttomercatoweb, Guintoli has addressed the futures of Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic, and Gleison Bremer. As the Old Lady will miss out on the Champions League next season, several reports have linked the above-mentioned players away from Turin. Hence, Juventus could have a few decisions to make this summer.

The Italian giants have already confirmed the departure of Angel Di Maria, who walks away from the club as a free agent. However, there could be many who would be retained following the departure of the World Cup winner. Despite the initial reports linking many of these players away from the club, Guintoli has suggested retaining them for next season.

Juventus want to generate funds through an alternative method. However, they would only consider suitable offers for their players. The former Serie A champions are willing to retain young players who will contribute to their rebuilding project under Max Allegri.

Chiesa, Bremer, and Vlahovic will be the players Juventus would like to keep beyond this summer. Vlahovic has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer after the departure of Kai Havertz to Arsenal. Moreover, Chiesa has been linked to Manchester United. However, those rumors have died down after the signing of Mason Mount.

Juventus will also be keeping hold of Paul Pogba, who had a dismal first campaign on his return to the club from Manchester United. There are reports that the World Cup winner would like to take a pay cut and improve next season.