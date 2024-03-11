In a surprising twist, Juventus star Paul Pogba, currently grappling with a four-year doping ban, has been presented with a unique opportunity to continue playing football, reported by GOAL. The lifeline comes from Broke Boys, a team in Russia's celebrity-driven Media Football League. Pogba, a pivotal figure in France's 2018 World Cup victory, is currently serving a lengthy suspension after a failed drug test, sidelining him until the age of 35.
Amid Pogba's appeal against the ban and Juventus contemplating terminating his contract, alternative options are emerging to keep the talented midfielder on the pitch. Broke Boys, part of a league featuring personalities from social media and acting, has reportedly reached out to Pogba. Established in 2022, the Media Football League provides an unconventional yet viable opportunity for Pogba to stay connected with the game at an amateur level.
Sporting director Artjom Chatjaturjan shed light on the unexpected offer, stating, “It may seem like a joke, but we called him. So far he has politely refused. He is in a desperate moment and needs time to accept it; Pogba is one of the best footballers in the world and won't be able to play for that long.”
The proposed package for Paul Pogba includes a monthly salary of £1,167, along with exclusive “luxury” accommodation. Despite the unconventional nature of the offer, Pogba remains steadfast in his focus on the appeal process, aiming to clear his name and return to elite-level competition. However, should a prolonged ban be upheld, the French international may need to seriously consider alternative avenues to stay actively involved in the sport during this challenging period.