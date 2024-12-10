ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams looking to move up the Champions League table take the pitch as Juventus faces Manchester City. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Juventus-Manchester City prediction and pick.

Juventus comes into this fixture at 2-2-1 in Champions League play. They opened up Champions League play with two wins, beating PSV Eindhoven and RB Leipzig. They would then fall to Stuttgart. Since then, it has been back-to-back draws, with a 0-0 draw with Aston Villa in their last UCL game. Meanwhile, Manchester City is also 2-2-1 in UCL play. They opened up with a draw against Inter, before back-to-back wins. They would fall to Sporting CP 4-1 before a 3-3 draw with Feyenoord in their last game.

These two squads have faced four times since 2010. They had 1-1 draws in the first two games, both in UEL play. Juventus won both fixtures in the 2015 UCL against Manchester City.

Here are the Juventus-Manchester City Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Juventus-Manchester City Odds

Juventus: +300

Manchester City: -105

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 goals: +102

Under 2.5 goals: -124

How to Watch Juventus vs. Manchester City

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why Juventus Will Win

Juventus has been led by defense overall this year. Across all competitions, they have allowed just 15 goals in 20 fixtures. That is good for .75 goals per game this year. In Champions League play, they have allowed five goals, good for one goal per game. Still, they have not allowed teams to get an early lead on them. Juventus has allowed just eight first-half goals all year, with two in UCL play. Overall, they score 1.55 goals per game this year, scoring 1.4 goals per game in UCL play.

Dusan Vlahovic has led the way for Juventus this year. In Serie A play he has six goals and seven assists on the year. Three of the goals have come on penalty kicks, but this goal total in on an expected 8.3 this year. He has been solid in UCL play as well. Vlahovic has scored three times on an expected 2.4 in UCL play, while he has also added an assist. Meanwhile, Kenan Yildiz has also been solid. He has scored three goals with two assists in domestic league play. Yildiz has a goal in UCL play on an expected 0.4. Still, Juventus would like to see the off-the-bench boost of Timothy Weah. Weah has made seven starts and played 11 matches in domestic league play, scoring four goals with an assist. He does not have a goal or assist in UCL play.

Michele Di Gregorio has been the primary man in goal for Juventus. He has made four starts in UCL play and has allowed three goals.

Why Manchester City Will Win

Manchester City has been great offensively this year. they are scoring 1.95 goals per game over 22 games this year. That is good for 1.95 goals per game, while they have scored in 19 of 22 fixtures on the year. Meanwhile, they have scored 13 times in UCL play, good for 2.6 per game, while they have scored in four of five fixtures. They have also started strong this year. Manchester City is scoring 1.14 goals per first half this year while adding one goal per first half in UCL play.

Erling Haaland leads the way for Manchester City. In league play, he has 13 goals and an assist this year, on an expected 12.9 goals. Further, Haaland continues to score in UCL play. He has five goals in UCL play, but that is on an expected 6.2 goals. Meanwhile, Phil Foden has been great in UCL play. He has scored three times and added an assist in UCL play, while he has yet to score in EPL play. Still, Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic have both scored three times in EPL play, but have yet to score in UCL play. Finally, Ilkay Gundogan has scored twice so far in UCL play. He does not have a goal on an expected 1.6 in EPL play.

Ederson is expected to be in the net for Manchester City in this one. He has made three starts in UCL play but does not have a win. He has allowed seven goals as well. Stefan Ortega has not allowed a goal in his two starts but faced just one shot on target.

Final Juventus-Manchester City Prediction & Pick

This is a game of contrasting styles. Juventus is a more defensive team, that will work well on the counter based on their defense. Manchester City scores well, and starts strong. Still, the best played on the field in on Manchester City. Erling Haaland will be the difference in a Manchester City win.

Final Juventus-Manchester City Prediction & Pick: Manchester City ML (-105)