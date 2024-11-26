The legend of Erling Haaland continues to grow with each passing day.

Manchester City's talisman is firing on all cylinders once again this term despite the club's recent cold spell and he put himself in a tier of his own on Tuesday with a first-half goal against Feyenoord on matchday five of the Champions League.

The Norwegian became the fastest player in the history of the competition to hit 50 goals/assists. It took him just 44 games, netting 45 times and supplying five assists.

Via Fabrizio Romano:

Expand Tweet

Haaland scored from the penalty spot just before the halftime whistle. He's now scored four times in five appearances in this year's UCL campaign and also has 12 goals in 12 Premier League appearances, which leads the top flight.

The 24-year-old first broke onto the European scene in 2019 with Austrian outfit RB Salzburg, bagging a hat-trick in his first-ever Champions League appearance. The rest is history. Erling Haaland eventually made the move to Borussia Dortmund where he starred for the German giants before taking his talents to Man City in the summer of 2022. He played a key part in helping the Sky Blues lift the first UCL trophy in club history in 2023, beating Inter Milan in the showpiece.

While he's yet to win a Ballon d'Or, Haaland is undoubtedly one of, if not the most lethal finisher in the world. Sure, maybe he doesn't track back like other forwards across Europe, but he is absolutely clinical, whether it's with his right boot, left boot, or head.

That being said, The Cityzens will need Erling Haaland to find his best once again domestically. He was held off the scoresheet in an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Tottenham over the weekend. Hopefully, Tuesday's goal at the Etihad can give him the confidence needed to help the reigning EPL champions gain ground in the title race. They're now eight points behind first-place Liverpool.