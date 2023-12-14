The highly anticipated Nicki Minaj, Kai Cenat stream was worth the wait

In a highly anticipated streaming event, Nicki Minaj, the 41-year-old rapper, joined forces with Twitch star Kai Cenat, 21, for a chat that promised excitement but veered into chaotic territory, Complex reports. The session, aimed to connect Minaj with Cenat’s family, particularly his twin sister, major fans of the renowned artist, encountered both moments of camaraderie and unexpected turbulence.

Minaj, known for her pride in her Trinidadian roots, expressed gratitude to Cenat’s family due to their shared heritage. She emphasized her connection with Cenat, acknowledging his skill in carving out a unique lane for himself at such a young age, and commending his respect and love for his mother.

Nicki Minaj joins Kai Cenat stream and things are getting wild already 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/63yhpAwpJ0 — Domain ➐ (@domainsdomain) December 14, 2023

However, despite the initial intentions, the event faced several disruptions, most notably the rapper’s significant delay. Initially scheduled to begin at 9 PM ET and rescheduled for 11 PM ET, the stream finally commenced four hours later than planned. The delay left viewers, numbering around 350,000, feeling frustrated and disappointed, with some expressing discontent over Minaj's tardiness, citing an extended interview she had with influencer Funny Marco as a contributing factor.

The session took an unexpected turn when chaos ensued, culminating in an alarming moment where Minaj, reportedly, made an attempt to kick Cenat in the face during the stream. This startling action added to the upheaval of the event, contrasting sharply with the initial friendly and appreciative tone Nicki Minaj had conveyed earlier in the stream.

While the interaction began with Minaj expressing gratitude and admiration, the unforeseen delays and the unsettling moment of aggression have drawn attention, sparking conversation among fans and viewers about the unexpected turn of events during what was meant to be an exciting collaboration between the rap icon and the Twitch personality.