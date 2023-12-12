Rapper Nicki Minaj makes annoucement on Instagram that she is going on her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" starting in March.

Good news, Nicki Minaj fans. The singer announced a major Pink Friday 2 tour.

The rapper will be hitting the road soon. She revealed it all in an Instagram post that has fans in a frenzy.

Nicki Minaj announces “Pink Friday 2 World Tour”

Her post reads, “BARBZZZ!! It's time for the #GagCity TOUR. So excited to see you guys!! Presale this week and tickets available FRIDAY.”

The “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” travels throughout the U.S. and later overseas to the U.K. and Europe. It will start in Oakland, California, on March 1 and then head to places like Denver, Seattle, New York, Boston, and other major cities. The final stop in Berlin will be on June 7.

Additionally, she'll be stopping at some festivals. She's scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud California in Inglewood, California, and Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This announcement comes just days after she released her newest album, Pink Friday 2, which is her 5th album.

As for the tour, you'll see a Gag City stage, which is a hot pink metro area. Plus, expect to hear new and old hits.

The artist is rather proud of her newest work. She announced on social media about it before its release, saying it was an “incredible body of work that I am so proud of” and more, PEOPLE reports.

So get ready to catch Nicki Minaj on the road with her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” as it sets course across North America and then across the pond into the U.K. and Germany.