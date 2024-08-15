ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya continues on the main card in the flyweight division between Kai Kara France and Steve Erceg. France is coming off a 14-month layoff with back-to-back losses meanwhile, Erceg took a tough-luck loss in his first-ever flyweight title fight in his most recent bout as he looks to get back into the win column this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Kara-France-Erceg prediction and pick.

Kai Kara France (24-11) has had some bad luck between a very egregious split-decision defeat against Amir Albazi and then an injury keeping him out of competition for the lost 14 months. Kara-France has the chance to get back on track in a big way when he takes on former title challenger Steve Erceg to show the fight fans that he is still one of the best flyweights in the division.

Steve Erceg (12-2) came up short in his first title bid losing a razor-close decision to the champion Alexandre Pantoja. Erceg gets to show this weekend that his title run was no fluke when he takes on a mainstay in the flyweight rankings Kai Kara-France this weekend to get back on track and put him right back into the title mix at UFC 305.

Here are the UFC 305 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 305 Odds: Kai Kara-France-Steve Erceg Odds

Kai Kara-France: +142

Steve Erceg: -170

Over 2.5 rounds: -270

Under 2.5 rounds: +200

Why Kai Kara-France Will Win

Kai Kara-France makes his return to the Octagon after a 14-month layoff due to injuries which had him pull out of a scheduled fight against Manel Kape in September of last year. Kara-France has now lost back-to-back fights although his last split-decision loss against Amir Albazi was one of the most egregious decisions in quite some time. However, Kara-France is back in action and looking to get back into the win column in a big way against former title challenger and rising star Steve Erceg this weekend at UFC 305.

Kara-France was on the cusp of another flyweight title fight until back-to-back losses have now halted that. Even though he may have lost two in a row, a win against the surging Erceg can put him right in the mix for a title shot in the wide-open flyweight division. As for this matchup, Kara-France is going to have the speed and power advantages on the feet but also will have the scrambling capabilities to keep this fight on the feet where he should have the distinct advantage. Erceg is still a sneaky good striker in his own right but his grappling is where is going to want to this fight. It will be up to Kara-France to look like the Kara-France of old where he will utilize his movement on the feet and his power to get Erceg out of there and put his name in the mix for the next title shot.

Why Steve Erceg Will Win

Steve Erceg rose up the rankings in the flyweight division racking up three wins in a row which resulted in a title fight against Alexandre Pantoja. Many have said that Erceg wasn’t deserving only winning three fights with the promotion but he showed that he belongs at the top of the division with his fight against Pantoja. While he came away from a razor-close defeat a big win against Kai Kara-France this weekend can put him right back in the mix for a potential title shot down the road.

Erceg is the fighter that many did not know about coming into his UFC debut but he quickly made a name for himself with his well-rounded fighting style. In his win over Matt Schnell, he showed that he’s got exceptional power in his strikes, and against Pantoja, he can compete with the best of the best in the flyweight division. While Kara-France may have the speed and power advantage on the feet, Erceg has shown he can compete there and he also shines on the mat. It will be up to Erceg to mix things up on the feet and on the canvas and from there he can stifle the striking of Kara-France and get the nod on the judge’s scorecards.

Final Kai Kara-France-Steve Erceg Prediction & Pick

This is a great co-main event for the Australian fans as these two top-ranked flyweight contenders come to throw down this weekend at UFC 305. Ultimately, while Erceg is one of the most skilled flyweights in the UFC it will be the power and the speed of Kara-France which will be the difference maker in this fight as he lands the more impactful shots throughout the en route to a decision victory.

Final Kai Kara-France-Steve Erceg Prediction & Pick: Kai Kara France (+142), Over 2.5 Rounds (-270)