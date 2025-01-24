After landing her biggest role in The Last of Us Season 2, Kaitlyn Dever is joining another franchise as she is cast in the next Godzilla x Kong movie.

Deadline reports Dever has been cast in the upcoming Monsterverse sequel. Her role is unclear, though. The report notes that Legendary is hoping to expand the human characters in the upcoming movies.

In previous Monsterverse movies, the likes of Brian Cranston, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, and Rebecca Hall have appeared in the movies. Add Dever to that impressive list of stars.

A sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is not surprising. It grossed over $570 million worldwide at the box office. That makes it the highest-grossing entry in the entire cinematic universe.

What movies has Kaitlyn Dever been in?

Kaitlyn Dever is best known for roles in Booksmart, Ticket to Paradise, and Last Man Standing before starring in the Godzilla x Kong sequel. She started her career by appearing in episodes of Make It or Break It and Modern Family.

Her first movie role was in the straight-to-TV An American Girl: Chrissa Stands Strong. She played Gwen Thompson in it. A few years later, she starred in Bad Teacher with Cameron Diaz. That same year, she starred in Clint Eastwood's J. Edgar.

Her breakthrough was in Short Term 12 in 2013. Earlier in the year, she also had a role in Short Term 12. Dever went on to star in Detroit, Beautiful Boy, and Them That Follow before Booksmart.

Olivia Wilde made her directorial debut with Booksmart. Dever starred in it alongside Beanie Feldstein. It grossed nearly $25 million during its theatrical run in 2019.

Two years later, in 2021, Dever returned to the big screen in Dear Evan Hansen. She starred alongside Ben Platt in the movie adaptation of the musical.

The following year, she had two leading roles in Ticket to Paradise and Rosaline. She executive produced the latter movie, which was released on Hulu on October 14.

After making a cameo in Next Goal Wins, she then starred in No One Will Save You. Dever also executive produced the thriller for Hulu. She also had a cameo in Good Grief, which stars Dan Levy, Ruth Negga, and Himesh Patel.

She has also starred in the acclaimed TV series Justified and Dopesick. Soon, she will be seen in HBO's The Last of Us Season 2. Dever will play Abby in the upcoming series. Dever will also star in Apple Cider Vinegar for Netflix.