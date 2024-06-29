Since the first Godzilla hit theaters in 2014, the Warner Bros. and Legendary's MonsterVerse has taken over movie theaters with its parade of Titans ranging from Godzilla and Kong to adversaries like Ghidorah or the Skullcrawlers. The franchise saw and other successful release in 2024 with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and, on the heels of that success, audiences know when they can head back to theaters for more titanic action.

The Kings Return

It was confirmed on Friday that the next film entry in the MonsterVerse is slated to hit theaters on March 26, 2027, though no official title was shared according to Deadline. The date was one of two held up by Legendary on Friday for two major upcoming projects, with the other date of December 2026 reportedly being held for Dune 3.

Development for the next MonsterVerse film was already underway with veteran screenwriter David Callaham, who wrote the story for 2014's Godzilla, penning the script for the new film. However, Adam Wingard, who directed Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, will not be returning to the franchise due to scheduling conflicts.

The general belief is this new MonsterVerse film will be a direct sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which Warner Bros. is reportedly keen to ramp up development on after Godzilla x Kong grossed $570 million at the global box office.

Stepping in for Wingard will be Australian-born director Grant Spitore, who began as a commercial and TV director in Australia. Spitore then made his feature directorial debut with the 2019 sci-fi film I Am Mother, starring Hilary Swank and Rose Byrne, for Netflix.

As for what a third Godzilla x Kong film could entail, there are still plenty of monsters from Godzilla and Toho's history that Warner and Legendary could bring into the MonsterVerse.

Challengers to the Thrones?

A popular theory among fans online is that the transformation Godzilla undergoes in Godzilla x Kong after its battle with Tiamat was not to combat Scar King or Shimu. Instead, they suggest the king of the monsters was preparing for a future threat it would need Tiamat's power in order to combat when it arrives.

As for what that threat could be, there were a few options some fans are keen to see step into the MonsterVerse.

One of the top suggestions was alien cyborg Gigan, which debuted in the 1972 film Godzilla vs. Gigan. The alien kaiju is widely considered one of Godzilla's most dangerous foes due to its design, which includes metallic hooks for hands and a sharp beak, and because it was one of the first to make the king of the monsters noticeably bleed on film.

There are plenty of other alien threats to bring into the MonsterVerse, as well, that would make fitting opponents to Godzilla and Kong including Destroyah, Hedorah, Orga, or even Space Godzilla.