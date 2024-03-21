Each of the last two seasons, you could make a case that Kansas Jayhawks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. has been one of the best players in the Big 12 conference, and certainly, the most important player on the Kansas roster. Unfortunately for the Jayhawks, who won the National Title in 2022 without McCullar — he was still playing for Texas Tech during the 2021-22 season — their path to their 3rd championship of the century got significantly more difficult when it was announced that McCullar would miss the NCAA Tournament with a knee injury that has been lingering for well over a month.
The announcement that McCullar would miss the NCAA Tournament resulted in some particularly troubled Kansas fans throwing a fit and speculating just how injured McCullar actually is. As FOX Sports' Doug Gottlieb put it on X, “Kansas ‘fans' questioning Kevin McCullar’s injury are the worst of a great fan base. Kid is a stud. Injury is real, he can’t go. Take your fake fandom and kick rocks.”
Prominent members of the sports media aren't the only ones coming out to defend McCullar. The most powerful man in Lawrence, Kansas also took to social media to come to the defense of McCullar. Here is Bill Self's post on X, in its entirety:
“I am not on social media much but since announcing Kevin would not play in the tournament, I’ve been told Kevin and this situation have been portrayed inaccurately. What I said in a 45 second video clip is true. His knee hasn’t improved in the last two weeks. It hurts too much to continue playing. He hasn’t practiced in 6 weeks. We made the decision to shut him down. That’s all 100 percent accurate, but what I didn’t say has caused a false narrative to question Kevin inappropriately. He worked tirelessly in rehab to try to play and everyone within the program knows it. We’ve known the only way the bone bruise would heal is time off. Kevin elected not to do that and try to play. For 6 weeks, it’s been one step forward two steps back. He hurt it worse in the KSU game and tried to play at Houston. Since then, all involved felt 9 days off would position him to play in the tournament. That did not happen. It hasn’t progressed and made the improvement we had hoped. At that time our team doctors collectively came to the decisions to not play and allow the healing process to not be interrupted.
We will support him through this process. Kevin tried for himself, his teammates, and also the KU faithful. We are all disappointed Kevin can’t play but should appreciate the effort that he’s made. Kevin will take on the role of asst. coach during the tournament.”
Can Kansas survive without Kevin McCullar Jr.?
If you're wondering why Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks have struggled so badly down the stretch of the season — culminating in an opening round loss in the Big 12 Tournament to Cincinnati — you don't need to look any further than McCullar's injury. Kevin McCullar has played in only five games since February 5th, and in four of those five games, he's shot 36 percent from the field or worse. The Jayhawks were 18-4 going into their February 5th game at Kansas State. Since that overtime loss to their in-state rival, the Jayhawks are just 4-6.
Kansas is a 4-seed and facing Southern Conference champion Samford in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Despite being without McCullar, Kansas is still a 6.5 point favorite heading into the game, but consider me one of the many who have the Jayhawks on upset alert in the opening round.