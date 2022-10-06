Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Raiders

With a Kansas City Chiefs Week 5 matchup against Raiders on Monday Night Football, all eyes will be on Patrick Mahomes as he looks to continue his domination of the division rival. The Chiefs have won eight of the last nine meetings, which include a 48-9 drubbing, a 41-14 shellacking, a 40-9 hammer job and a 35-3 demolition. That’s how most of the games in this series have gone for the last handful of years.

The Raiders are coming off of their first win of the season. They defeated the Denver Broncos and looked good doing it. But they will have to play just as well this week if they want any chance of beating the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City is coming off an even more impressive victory. The Chiefs defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a shootout, 41-31. Without Tyreek Hill on the team, many people, myself included, thought the Chiefs offense would take a step back. That clearly has not been the case. Patrick Mahomes has the offense clicking on all cylinders. This should be a fun game to watch.

So, let’s dive into the Chiefs Week 5 predictions vs. the Raiders.

4. Chiefs RBs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco ball out

Every year, the Chiefs offense has run through Mahomes and the passing game. The run game has been downright non-existent at times. But that appears to be changing a bit.

During last week’s win over the Bucs, both Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco were productive on the ground. Kansas City rushed for a season-high 189 yards. Keep in mind, that was against the Buccaneers run defense, which has been the best in the NFL for the last few years.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing stats against the Bucs:

– 19 rushing attempts for 92 yards, 1 TD

– Averaged 4.8 yards per rushing attempt

– Forced 2 missed tackles

– Had 63 yards after contact

– Picked up 5 first downs. — Chiefs Hive (@chiefshive) October 3, 2022

It appears that Coach Andy Reid and Mahomes are making the necessary adjustment without Hill. Gone are the days where the Chiefs can just score in 90 seconds every other drive. They need to be more patient. Mahomes has to take what is available. To his credit, he’s doing a great job of that. Sometimes, that means running the football, which they darn near refused against six-man boxes in past years.

The Raiders run defense has been surprisingly good this year. They rank 10th in the NFL allowing just 103.3 yards per game on the ground. However, they have faced offenses that clearly want to run the football, including the Titans and Broncos. This week, they won’t be able to stack the box. That should allow for plenty of running room for the Chiefs tailbacks in this one.

3. Chris Jones and Frank Clark picks up 2+ sacks

Unlike last week when the Raiders led all game, there is a very good chance they could be chasing points. Las Vegas’ offensive line has not looked good this year when behind. Everyone knows that defensive ends can pin their ears back, disregard the run game and go get the quarterback. Even while ahead all game, they still allowed Derek Carr to be sacked twice last week. Denver has not done a good job this year getting after the quarterback.

However, the Chiefs have.

Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark has looked fresh this year. They added veteran defensive tackle Carlos Dunlap to join Chris Jones on the interior of the defensive line. That’s made a big difference, having a solid pass rusher on the inside and outside nearly every play.

I expect Carr to be under duress for much of this game and go down at least twice.

2. Patrick Mahomes finds 3 different Chiefs receivers for touchdowns

The Raiders might have won their first game last week, but quietly they allowed Russ to cook. Broncos QB Russell Wilson had by far his best game of the season. He completed 17 of 25 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 29 more yards scored his first rushing touchdown of the year.

Now, that was an aging Wilson with an anemic offense. This week, the Raiders defense that has not performed well this year faces a Chiefs offense clicking on all cylinders.

Mahomes has done an excellent job spreading the ball around between his tight ends, wide receivers and running backs. I believe that will continue this week. Marquez-Valdes Scantling is coming off his best game as a Chief.

Fantastic protection here by the Chiefs offensive line. Mahomes has the time to let the play develop. Trust Valdes-Scantling to go make a play. His adjustment is impressive here on the catch. You hope this throw in the downfield spark to build off of. #JacobsEyeInTheSky #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/z8h2EjCAF3 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) October 4, 2022

JuJu Smith-Schuster gets consistent targets. Edwards-Helaire out of the backfield typically catches a few balls. We all know what we are going to get from Travis Kelce. Look for Mahomes to light it up and use all of the weapons at his disposal.

1. Chiefs beat Raiders convincingly yet again

The tiny bit of momentum the Raiders have coming into this game is going to die quickly. After falling to 0-3, Derek Carr and Maxx Crosby called a player’s only meeting. Clearly that worked. Even a player’s only meeting cannot save the Raiders this week.

Look for the Chiefs to roll over the Raiders once again.