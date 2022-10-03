Tyreek Hill reacts to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs whooping Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Tyreek Hill enjoys playing in Miami with the Dolphins. But he’s still a fan of his former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Hill commented on Mahomes’ impressive performance in the Chiefs 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, per David Furones on Twitter.

“That boy Pat, he’s something special. … He’s just on another level. He’s playing a different game than everybody.”

Plenty of people wondered how Patrick Mahomes would fare without Tyreek Hill in 2022. The duo had worked well with one another for years in Kansas City. But Mahomes has proven that he does not need Hill in order to be successful.

Patrick Mahomes ultimately went 23-37 through the air with 3 touchdowns and just shy of 250 passing yards. His electric passing ability out of the pocket is what sets him apart. Mahomes is at his best when a play breaks down.

Tyreek Hill knows all of this better than almost anybody. The duo had been teammates since 2017, and became stars in 2018 when Patrick Mahomes was handed the quarterback reigns with the Chiefs.

With the victory, Kansas City improved their record to 3-1. The Dolphins lost their first game of the year last Thursday making them also 3-1. Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill have found success in 2022 despite not playing with one another.

There is a realistic chance that these two teams will meet up in a big game later in the year. The Chiefs always seem to be in the midst of the playoff picture, while the Dolphins will likely be in the conversation as well.