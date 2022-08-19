In Week 2 of the NFL preseason, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the embattled Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium.

This year, Ron Rivera’s Commanders will feature an interesting offense purportedly built around former Eagle and Colt QB Carson Wentz.

The Chiefs, for their part, enter the 2022 season as one of the best teams in the NFL. Still, the 2019 Super Bowl champions are also going through some changes as All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill was dealt to the Dolphins in the summer.

With both teams in a state of flux and some players still on the bubble in terms of making the final roster, their Week 2 preseason game should be an interesting watch.

Here are some predictions for the Chiefs as they host the Commanders in Week 2.

Chiefs Preseason Week 2 Predictions

4. LB Leo Chenal will be key

After being chosen in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, rookie LB Leo Chenal produced two tackles for loss and seven stops in their first preseason game. Needless to say, if he keeps that up, Chenal may continue to carve out a significant role for the Chiefs.

Chenal played nearly the whole game on defense and special teams. He showed his brilliance at stopping the run in their loss to the Bears last week. He still has to get better at pass coverage, though. Nevertheless, the Chiefs’ decision to keep him in the game for as long as they did suggests that they simply want him to get more practice so he can improve.

Look for Chenal to play a key role in the Chiefs’ defense in this game against the Commanders.

3. Isiah Pacheco over Ronald Jones for RB

While Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire appeared to be locks, Isiah Pacheco, Ronald Jones, and Derrick Gore, a rookie selected in the seventh round, may battle it out for the third RB spot. Due to his lower price and strong camp, however, Pacheco may hold the slight edge heading into Week 2. On Saturday night, all three should have a lot of activity even if head coach Andy Reid is also planning to play his starters.

Isiah Pacheco got a few touches in the first quarter last week but was taken off early. That shows either of two things. On one hand, the Chiefs might really like him and are keeping him healthy. On the other hand, they might not have liked what they saw.

Pacheco would do well to have one or two standout plays in Week 2 to strengthen his case as RB3 for the Chiefs.

I could watch this Isaiah Pacheco play all day. This is the kind of contact balance the #Chiefs haven't seen from their RBs in a hot minute. pic.twitter.com/WLqGDjCrRR — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) August 15, 2022

2. WR Skyy Moore will be huge

Skyy Moore has received a lot of accolades throughout the preseason and is currently among the early top contenders to be in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race.

Moore had three receptions for 23 yards and also handled punts in Week 1. He showed a lot of versatility, and that will raise his stock well.

Moore also had the most offensive snaps among Chiefs rookies with 27. The first and second quarters were when he played the majority of those snaps. In the third quarter, he participated in various special teams.

With some WR starters expected to play in Week 2, Moore will probably have fewer opportunities, but if he can have one or two big plays, that’d be huge for him and the Chiefs already.

1. More of Shane Buechele at QB

Shane Buechele, a second-year quarterback, had a 12-of-19 performance with a touchdown and an interception in Kansas City’s preseason opener. Even if star QB Patrick Mahomes plays one whole half in Week 2, Buechele is still expected to play a significant role in this contest.

Buechele took the most snaps of any quarterback in Week 1. That indicates that the Chiefs may want to give the second-year player a thorough look. He is still currently QB3 behind Mahomes and Chad Henne, but if Buechele throws for a TD or two again, he may move up the depth chart.