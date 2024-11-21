The Kansas City Chiefs’ perfect season came to an end last week with their loss to the Buffalo Bills. Now, they’ll be looking to rebound in Week 12 as they head on the road to face the Carolina Panthers. But are the Chiefs (9-1) catching the Panthers (3-7) at the wrong time?

The Chiefs had been flirting with losses all season, but because they’re the Chiefs, they always found a way to win—until last Sunday. Their unbeaten streak, which dated back to last Christmas, finally came to an end. They couldn’t quite make it to Thanksgiving unscathed this year.

Josh Allen and the Bills ensured there would be no late-game heroics from Kansas City. A 26-yard touchdown scramble by Allen put the Bills up by 11 with just over two minutes left, sealing the Chiefs’ fate.

That’s all in the rearview mirror for Kansas City now. Up next is a Panthers team riding an unexpected two-game winning streak, something they haven’t accomplished since September 2021. Granted, those wins came against the Saints and Giants—teams with a combined record of 6-15. Still, for a Panthers squad that has won just five games over the past two seasons, they’ll take wins any way they can get them.

This Week 12 matchup marks just the eighth meeting between these two franchises. The Chiefs lead the all-time series 5-2, with their last meeting in 2020 ending in a narrow 33-31 Kansas City victory. With that said, let’s dive into our bold predictions for the Chiefs versus the Panthers in Week 12.

Travis Kelce has close to 60 yards or more and a touchdown against Panthers

Kansas City's veteran tight end was non-existent last week in the loss to the Bills. Travis Kelce managed just two catches on four targets for a mere eight yards. Shockingly, that marked his second-lowest output of the season, with the lowest coming in Week 2 against the Bengals (one catch, three targets, five yards).

While Kelce has been racking up solid yardage overall this season (507 yards), he has found the end zone just twice. Before the Bills game, the All-Pro tight end was in peak form, racking up 254 yards and both of his touchdowns over a three-game stretch.

The Panthers have struggled against tight ends recently, surrendering five touchdowns to the position in their last three games, according to CBS Sports stats. Expect Patrick Mahomes to once again find his favorite target in Kelce, so he can capitalize and add his name to that list in Week 12.

Chiefs new kicker, Spencer Shrader has perfect day against Panthers

Spencer Shrader will make his second appearance for the Chiefs on Sunday against the Panthers. With Harrison Butker sidelined by injury, all eyes will continue to be on how Shrader performs in the always reliable veteran kicker’s absence.

Last week against Buffalo, Shrader was limited to three extra-point attempts, converting all of them with ease. Perhaps this week will provide an opportunity to see him attempt a field goal. Regardless, expect Shrader to deliver another perfect day.

Chiefs defense holds Panthers, Bryce Young to 140 yards and no touchdowns

It wouldn’t be unlike the Chiefs’ defense to hold a starting quarterback under 200 yards. Kansas City has limited six of its opponents to fewer than 200 passing yards this season—a feat that mirrors the struggles of Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

The second-year signal caller has surpassed 200 yards just once this season. In his last outing, Young went 15-for-25 for a mere 126 yards and one touchdown. Expect the Chiefs’ defense to keep him scoreless and around that same yardage mark on Sunday.

Chiefs avoid close game, beat Panthers by two scores

The Chiefs might be eager to get back on the field against what should be, for lack of a better term, a lesser opponent in the Panthers. Even though Carolina has already surpassed its win total from last season, this remains a shaky team that still needs plenty of pieces before it can truly compete.

In every one of their losses this season, the Panthers have been beaten by at least two touchdowns. Needless to say, the Chiefs couldn’t have found a better rebound opponent. This one shouldn’t ever be close, with Kansas City taking the lead early and never surrendering it. Expect the Chiefs to win by at least two touchdowns.