The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Carolina Panthers this week in Charlotte. It will be a battle at Bank of America Stadium as we share our NFL odds series and make a Chiefs-Panthers prediction and pick.

Chiefs-Panthers Last Game – Matchup History

These teams have not played often, yet when they have faced off, it's been exciting. That was never more apparent than in their last matchup, when the Chiefs edged out the Panthers 33-31 on November 8, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium.

Overall Series: The Chiefs lead the head-to-head series 5-2.

Here are the Chiefs-Panthers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chiefs-Panthers Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: -10.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -650

Carolina Panthers: +10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +480

Over: 43.5 (-105)

Under: 43.5 (-115)

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Panthers

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Chiefs are still at the top of the AFC playoff picture, but they took their first loss, and their lead is not as invincible as it was just a few weeks ago. Ultimately, the bounce back could start this week.

The optimism remains strong as Patrick Mahomes is motivated to keep making plays and get the Chiefs back to the promised land. Consequently, he has not had his best season, but there is still little reason to doubt him. Mahomes has passed for 2,404 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. While those numbers are not the best, he still has an incredible pedigree and reputation and will get one of his best weapons back this weekend.

Isiah Pacheco will return this weekend. Yes, the running game has remained good with him out. But Pacheco gives the Chiefs an entirely different skill set than Kareem Hunt offered. Travis Kelce has remained the top guy in this offense. So far, he has delivered 62 receptions for 507 yards and two touchdowns. Xavier Worthy has had an up-and-down season, with 24 catches for 307 yards and four touchdowns while also running 10 times for 44 yards and two scores. Overall, this offense has had some ups and downs, but Pacheco, Kelce, and Worthy give the Chiefs many chances to score.

The defense has been the heart and soul of this team. Mahomes has not done as well as expected, but the defense has taken their game to the next level. Three players have been notable. Significantly, George Karlaftis has delivered with 13 solo tackles and four sacks. Chris Jones has also been solid, with 13 solo tackles and three sacks. Likewise, Tershawn Wharton has been solid, with 10 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The Chiefs will cover the spread if they can establish the running game to give Mahomes some chances to make plays while the defense focuses on him. Then, the defense must disrupt any plan the Panthers institute.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Panthers are on their way to another bad season, just the latest in a flurry of awful seasons for this team. Consequently, they have been unable to make the plays needed to win football games.

Bryce Young will attempt to change that narrative this weekend. So far, he has passed for 820 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions while running 15 times for 71 yards and one score. Young will need help from his running game. Therefore, that means Chuba Hubbard must play well. Hubbard has rushed 161 times for 818 yards and six touchdowns but has also fumbled the football three times. Meanwhile, Xavier Legette is the only real weapon in this offense, as he has snagged 29 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns.

The Carolina does not scare anyone. However, three players stand out and can make a difference in possibly securing the major upset. A'Shawn Robinson has been good, with 27 solo tackles and three sacks. Meanwhile, Charles Harris has tallied 13 solo tackles and three sacks. Xavier Woods has also been solid in the secondary, nabbing 40 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Panthers will cover the spread if they can establish the run and keep Mahomes off the field. Then, the defense must put pressure on Mahomes and force him to make mistakes.

Final Chiefs-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Chiefs are 5-5 against the spread, while the Panthers are 3-7. Moreover, the Chiefs are 3-2 against the spread on the road, while the Panthers are 1-3 against the odds at home. The Chiefs are also 3-1 against the spread against the NFC, while the Panthers are 1-3 against the odds against the AFC.

The Chiefs have struggled to cover the spread this season, as their offense has often struggled. However, they are playing one of the worst teams in football, along with one of the worst quarterbacks in the game. It is hard to bet against them. The Chiefs cover the spread on the road.

Final Chiefs-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Chiefs: -10.5 (-115)