While the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, they are still reeling off their loss to the Buffalo Bills, which put an end to a hopeful undefeated season. As Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes believes the loss will fuel them, tight end Travis Kelce would be very motivated when reflecting on the outing.

On the podcast with his brother Jason Kelce called “The New Heights,” which is presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the Chiefs star would have an NSFW response about the loss to Buffalo, holding himself and the rest accountable.

“I don’t give a f—k how your body is feeling, I don’t give a f—k where your mentality is off the field, when you step in that building we are here to figure s—t out,” Kelce said. “We are here to get better as football players for the football team. I think that is a mentality going forward that everybody has to be a part of top down.”

“Myself included, I think I have to be the leader that I’ve been in the past and hold myself accountable so that everybody sees how it’s done,” Kelce continued. “Knowing that we’ve got a lot of new faces and a lot of rookies and what not. Sometimes you just need that smack in the face it is what it is. Sometimes you just need that smack in the face to lock in and know that this is an any given Sunday type of league.”

Chiefs' Travis Kelce disappointed in his performance

While fans look for who to blame for the Chiefs loss, some fingers could be pointed at Kelce, who surprisingly only caught two passes for eight yards. He would address the narrative about Kansas City wanting to keep their undefeated streak rather than focus on the matchup against an AFC rival like the Bills.

“You don’t think about, ‘oh, I really want to win this game so I can remain undefeated,'” Kelce said. “No, we want to win this game because we have a lot of really close football games against the Buffalo Bills and we love f–king competing against them because they’re one of the best teams in the league. I get fired up playing against the best teams in the NFL and I was fired up for this one — and I didn’t play my best.”

“That s–t, it f–king pisses me off and it made me go right back into work on Monday after the game and get after it, find a way to make s–t right.”

As Kelce is making certain strides as a musical artist, he is trying to keep up his dominance on the field as the tight end sees the Chiefs coming better out of the loss.

“I think this is something that you won’t see out of us in the future,” Kelce said. “I think we’re very confident we’ll get the things fixed. We have all talent we need to go and win another Super Bowl… I think everybody knows that. All we gotta do is be at our best and that’s we were not for four quarters. I mean there wasn’t a single quarter that we outplayed them.”

Kansas City still has a 9-1 record and looks to take down the Panthers Sunday.