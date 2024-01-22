Entering their Sunday Divisional Round game, the storyline for the Kansas City Chiefs revolved around Patrick Mahomes playing his first-ever playoff road game. Despite the superstar's achievements, questions were still raised on whether Mahomes could handle the postseason pressure away from home.

Once again, the two-time Most Valuable Player proved the doubters wrong. Mahomes and the Chiefs ended up eliminating the Buffalo Bills, paving the way for a showdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

Following the game, Mahomes was asked about how he felt regarding the talks surrounding him playing on the road. The 28-year-old hilariously brought up the Chiefs' 2021 Super Bowl loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was played in the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

“We played the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay,” Mahomes said with a smile, per NFL on CBS. “We lost that one. I don't like to bring that one up…we've basically played road games before.

The quarterback also added the week's preparation all came down to the team's mindset.

“We just come in with the same mindset. If we're going to come together, put our best foot forward and see if we can come out with the win,” he added.

 

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs secure win vs. Bills

And they did come out with the win. Mahomes threw for 215 yards on 17-of-23 attempts, finishing the game with two touchdowns. Both touchdown passes were converted by tight end Travis Kelce — one in the second quarter and the other in the third.

Down by four points entering the final period, it was Isiah Pacheco's turn, getting a touchdown himself with 14:20 left in the game. To finish off their foes, the Chiefs defense made sure that the Bills would not score again.

Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the team are now one win away from another Super Bowl appearance, but as mentioned, they'll have to get past a league powerhouse in the form of Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens.

 