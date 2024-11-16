ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a prediction and pick for Kansas City-Creighton. Creighton is undefeated entering the game, while Kansas City is 2-1.

Kansas City is 2-1 this season after wins against Hannibal-LaGrange and Kansas Christian, but they just lost to Iowa State. The Roos go as Jamar Brown goes this season. He will be the key to them having any chance of competing in this game against the Creighton Blue Jays on the road in Omaha.

Creighton is 3-0 after starting the season with massive blowout wins against UT Rio Grande Valley, Fairleigh Dickinson, and Houston Christian. This team goes as Ryan Kalkbrenner goes down low. The Blue Jays have a lot to like this year, and they have the ability to make some noise in the Big East this year.

Here are the Kansas City-Creighton College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kansas City-Creighton Odds

Kansas City: +21.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +2000

Creighton: -21.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -7000

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas City vs. Creighton

Time: 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT

TV: FS2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kansas City Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas City struggled on offense last season and was dead last in the Summit League. They scored 71.9 points per game, had a field goal percentage of 42.7%, and had a three-point percentage of 33.2%. Four Roos players are averaging over double digits this season, with Jamar Brown leading at 18.3 points per game. Then, Davontae Hall leads in assists at seven per game. Jamar Brown has been a massive standout for the Roos in this game. This offense relies on him as the engine that makes them go, and they need to rely on him to avoid being overmatched in this game against the Blue Jays.

Kansas City's defense was great last year. They allow 69.3 points per game, 43.8% from the field, and 32% from behind the arc. Then, Brown has been the best rebounder this season with eight per game. Next, only one player averages over one block per game, with Josh Ijeh leading at 1.7 per game. Six different Roos' are averaging at least one steal per game, with Jamar Brown leading at 2.7 per game. Kansas City has the potential to be solid on defense, and that will be key in this game against the Blue Jays.

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton's offense was great last year. They scored 80.4 points per game, had a 48.4% field goal percentage, and a 36.8% three-point shooting percentage. This season, three Blue Jays are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Ryan Kalkbrenner leading at 29.7 points per game. Steven Ashworth also leads the team in assists at 7.3 per game. The Blue Jays have the talent to play well on offense and can be one of the best in the Big East once again. This is a great game for them to showcase that talent against a Roos team with a solid defense, but it might be overmatched.

Creighton's defense was solid last season. They allowed 69.9 points per game, 41.8% from the field, and 32.3% from behind the arc. Kalkbrenner is the key for the team down low, leading in rebounding at 7.3 per game. Then he also leads the way in blocks at three per game. Then, two Blue Jays are averaging at least 0.7 steals per game, with Steven Ashworth and Jamiya Neal leading the way there. This could be a decent test for the Blue Jays and their defense, with Jamar Brown playing as well as he has been to start the year.

Final Kansas City-Creighton Prediction & Pick

Kansas City seems like an improved team in this game from last year, but Creighton is easily the better team. The Blue Jays have Ryan Kalkbrenner, and he has the potential to dominate down low in this game. Expect the Blue Jays to win and cover easily in this game. This is a mismatch, and Creighton should win decisively.

Final Kansas City-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Creighton -21.5 (-110)