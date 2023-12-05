ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kansas City Roos look for the upset as they face Kansas. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas City-Kansas prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Kansas City comes into the game sitting at 3-5 on the year. They opened 2-0 but then lost five straight games. It had been a struggle for Kansas City, being blown out in many of the games, but they had a close one with Middle Tennessee State before winning last time out. In that game, they faced South East Missouri and took a 30-point win to have some confidence heading into this match-up with the number two-ranked team in the nation.

Kansas enters the game ranked second in the nation this year, while going 7-1. Their only loss was to Marquette, as they fell 73-59. Since then, they have won three in a row. They took out Tennessee 69-60, and then beat UCONN last time out. Kansas had the lead most of the game but lost it in the second half. They re-took the lead with six minutes to go and never looked back. Kansas would come away with a 69-65 win in a top-five matchup.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Kansas City-Kansas Odds

Kansas City: -26.5 (-110)

Kansas: +26.5 (-110)

Over: 139.5 (-115)

Under: 139.5 (-105)

How to Watch Kansas City vs. Kansas

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Kansas City Will Cover The Spread

Kansas City comes into the game ranked 281st in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 275th on offense and 263rd on defense. Still, they have tested their might against a hard schedule. Kansas City has the 79th adjusted strength of schedule so far this year. This is a heavy three-point shooting team, with 41 percent of their shots this year coming from behind the arc. Two guys come into the game with over 40 three-point attempts, while another one comes in with 34. Jamar Brown leads the way in points per game this year. He is coming into the game with 14.0 points per game while shooting 38.2 percent from behind the arc. Brown has hit 13 of 34 three-point attempts this year. He is also the leading rebound man, sitting at 5.6 rebounds per game.

Second on the team, and the team leader in three-point attempts, is Anderson Kopp. He comes into the game with 12.3 points per game, while shooting 27.9 percent from behind the arc. He is also the leader on the team in assists, sitting at 3.1 per game. The leader in three-pointers made this year is Cameron Faas. He comes into the game averaging 10.4 points per game on the year while shooting 45.2 percent from three on the season. He has made 19 of 42 three-point attempts this year.

Rebounding for this team is a full team effort. Four guys are averaging over four rebounds per game, while another is averaging 3.8. Combined, the five of them account for over half of the team's rebounds per game, as the team averages just 37.1 per game. A lot of this is on the offensive glass, where Kansas City ranks 56th in the nation. Still, they turn over the ball a lot, ranking in the bottom 40 in Division I, while also sitting near the bottom is allowing free throws this year.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread

Kansas Ranks tenth in the nation according to KenPom this year while sitting 27th on offense and fifth on defense this year. They have been led by the combination of Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr. Dickinson comes into the game averaging 20.9 points per gamer this year while shooting 65 percent from the field. His main contribution is not even points though. He leads the team with 12.3 rebounds per game this year. McCullar comes into the game with 18.5 points per game this year. He has also been solid on the boards, with seven rebounds per game this year. Further, he is a major assist man, with 5.1 assists per game.

The primary asset man this year is Dajuan Harris Jr. While he averages just 5.6 points per game, he accounts for a lot more. Harris comes into the game averaging 7.3 assists per game this year. Kansas has also taken care of the ball for the most part. They average 22.8 assists per game while turning over the ball just 13.0 times per game. It is McCullar and Harris who lead the way there, with both having over two assists per game.

Still, Kansas is one of the best in the nation on the defensive glass. they rank 288th in the nation on the offensive side but are top 50 in the nation on the defensive side of the glass. That will play a major role in this game as the Roos get a lot of their scoring off second-chance points.

Final Kansas City-Kansas Prediction & Pick

This is a major mismatch in this game, but still, the last time Kansas was this heavily favored, they failed to cover against Eastern Illinois. Expect Kansas to attempt to put this game away early, and get bench players into the game. Even with that, Kansas has a major talent advantage and will exploit that in this one.

Final Kansas City-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Kansas -26.5 (-110)