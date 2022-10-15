Kansas football has been one of the most surprising programs in the entire country, sitting at 5-0 before their first defeat to TCU last weekend. In that loss, quarterback Jalon Daniels suffered a shoulder injury and fired back at a report a few days ago claiming he’d be out for the rest of the season. However, it appears Daniels will indeed miss time. He’s sidelined for Saturday’s contest against Oklahoma and the best-case scenario would be a return on November 5th.

Via Pete Thamel:

“Sources: The injury to Kansas QB Jalon Daniels will keep him out today’s game with Oklahoma. The timetable for the return from right shoulder injury remains ambiguous, as he’s week-to-week. Look for the earliest potential return being the Nov.5 game with Oklahoma State after bye.”

There’s really no clear timetable for Daniels at the moment. For the Jayhawks though, it’s promising to know backup Jason Bean is capable, throwing for 262 yards and four touchdowns after Daniels exited in the second quarter last weekend versus the Horned Frogs.

Nevertheless, Jalon Daniels put college football on notice with a Heisman-like start to the campaign. He’s completed a mind-boggling 78% of his passes for 1,072 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just one interception. Plus, he’s also rushed for 6.3 yards per carry on the ground. Dual-threat, to say the least.

Kansas football faces Baylor in Week 8 next Saturday and then has a bye in Week 9 before a November 5th matchup with Oklahoma State. That will be the game Daniels will be eyeing for a return, but nothing is set in stone at this point. We’ll see how he progresses.