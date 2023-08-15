A new Kansas football stadium is on the horizon; the university announced plans to renovate the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. It's a $300 million investment into new athletic facilities, primarily centered on the Kansas football stadium, according to Pete Thamel.

The future home of Kansas Football 🔥 The transformed David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium at the KU Gateway District. pic.twitter.com/FHrp5RQbTJ — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) August 15, 2023

Historically, Kansas is not a successful football program and has lingered at the bottom of the Big 12 for much of its recent history. However, head coach Lance Leipold seems to be turning things around at Kansas. In the 10 seasons prior to Leipold's hiring, Kansas went through five coaches and went 18-99, with two winless seasons and two one-win seasons.

Leipold's first season was more of the same. The Jayhawks went 2-10, but they somehow upset Texas in a thrilling overtime shootout. Last year, Kansas went 6-6 in the regular season, achieving a spot in the AP rankings for the first time since 2009. They qualified for their first bowl game since 2008, but unfortunately lost by two points to Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl.

Nonetheless, this is the best the Kansas football program has looked in 15 years. The university looks to build on Leipold's budding success by investing more into the program. Ideally, new facilities and a renovated stadium will be more attractive to prospective recruits. This could be the boost a historically-bad Power 5 program needs to finally get off the ground.

The university's website describes the projects follows: “A bold new vision has you approaching the iconic University of Kansas campus from the intersection of 11th and Mississippi. It takes you through an expansive gateway welcoming you to the heart of an internationally recognized AAU member institution. The bustling intersection anchored by a transformed David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, premium hotel and new state-of-the-art conference center, signals you are now in the heart of Jayhawk Country.”