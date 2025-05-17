Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian is getting a defensive back for his 2026 class. Texas got the commitment of safety Yaheim Riley, per On3. Riley chose Texas over Ole Miss, in a SEC recruiting battle.

Riley is listed as 6 feet, and 170 pounds. He is from Austin, and his commitment is a huge get for the Longhorns. He was offered by several programs in the state of Texas, including Baylor and TCU from the Big 12.

“Been in my bag, why not keep going,” Riley said, per On3.

The new Texas football defensive back is listed as a three-star recruit, per On3 recruiting rankings. Texas now has the no. 12 class nationally in 2026, according to those rankings.

Riley joins a Texas football class that already includes several top players.

Texas wants another shot at the College Football Playoff this season

Texas had an outstanding 2024 football season. It was the first campaign for the Longhorns in their new conference, the SEC. Texas reached the College Football Playoff, led by veteran quarterback Quinn Ewers.

The Longhorns reached the national semi-final in the CFP, before bowing to Ohio State. It was a tough ending for Texas, who had an outstanding season under Ewers.

Texas has a new quarterback this season, as Arch Manning is likely to get his shot as starter. He backed up Ewers, who was drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round.

Manning, the grandson of Arch Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli, is excited for his chance. Count Ewers as a believer in Manning.

“I’m super excited to see what he does. He’s a hard-working kid, he’s a hard studier,” Ewers said about his successor, per On3. “He’s going to set himself up to be as successful as he wants to be, and I think he’s got a chance to go do exactly that and continue on living out what we built at Texas.”

Texas kicks off its 2025 season with a rematch against Ohio State. The Longhorns also have non conference games against San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston. Riley will surely be watching his future team, as he gets ready to join them in 2026.