Clemson football and coach Dabo Swinney are picking up a commitment from a talented defensive back. Four-star prospect Kentavion Anderson is pledging to the Tigers, per On3. Anderson chose Clemson over Florida and South Carolina.

Anderson is a 6-foot-2 defensive back, who is now the second highest rated player in the 2026 class for Clemson. He shared a social media post expressing his jubilation.

“I'M STAYING IN THE UPSTATE, LET’S GO TIGER TOWN,” Anderson said, per On3. The future Tiger is from South Carolina, playing high school football in Roebuck.

The defensive back also had offers from several other power 4 programs, including Tennessee and Texas A&M. He joins a 2026 recruiting class that is in the top 10 nationally, per On3 Recruiting rankings.

Clemson is looking to return to the College Football Playoff

Swinney and the Tigers reached the College Football Playoff last season. Clemson football lost to Texas, in its first CFP contest. The squad finished the season with 10 victories, including a key matchup against SMU in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

Clemson hopes to return again to the CFP with Swinney in 2025. Swinney has built Clemson into a national football power, although the squad has struggled some in the last few years. The coach won national championships in 2016 and 2018, and reached the title game in 2019.

The 2026 recruiting class is shaping up nicely for the Clemson program. Clemson currently has 15 commitments, including Anderson. The Tigers are ranked second in the ACC for their 2026 class. Only Miami currently holds a better ranking.

Anderson is listed as a safety. He joins three other defensive backs in the 2026 Clemson class. His commitment is a big get for Clemson, who were able to keep an in-state prospect away from rival South Carolina.

Clemson plays LSU to open its 2025 season. That contest is set for August 30. The squad also has non conference matchups with Troy and Furman.