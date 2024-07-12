The college football offseason is almost over as we are into July. The season will get going in about a month and a half, and college football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but also because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that will be coming out in mid July. All in all, it's an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Kansas football fans. The Jayhawks have a big season ahead of them.

This college football season is going to be a big one for a number of reasons. The sport is going through big changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time this season. Let's take a look at what some of them are.

First off, there are going to be some new rules seen this year in college football, and some fans aren't really in favor of them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning. Fans have already started getting sick at all of the commercials that are happening in today's era of college football, and the two-minute warning is another way for tv networks to get more commercial times in.

The bigger changes, however, come with conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff. College football is going to look completely different next year because of those two things. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has shaken things up big time in college football. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams and seem on the verge of forming two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren't in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it's hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Kansas football hopes to continue its surge

Not too long ago, the Kansas football team was regarded as one of the worst FBS college football teams in the country. The Jayhawks were a consistently bad squad, and they were always finishing near the bottom of the Big 12. It didn't seem like there was anything that was going to fix Kansas, and then Lance Leipold took over as head coach.

It has been incredible to see what the Kansas football team has done in the past couple of years under head coach Lance Leipold. Leipold has been extremely successful as a head coach as he was the coach of DIII powerhouse Wisconsin Whitewater from 2007-2014. He played college football there, and he won six national championships there as a coach.

Leipold moved to D1 in 2015 and was the head coach for Buffalo until taking the Kansas football job in 2021. So far, he has only brought the Jayhawks up. Kansas has showed steady improvement under Leipold as they have finished 2-10, 6-7 and 9-4. They have been to a bowl game each of the past two seasons, and last year they got a win in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

After building some success the past couple of years, expectations are getting higher for Kansas football. The Jayhawks are looking to build more momentum this season, and they are expected to be a solid team. Here are three predictions for their 2024 season.

Kansas football will win 10 games

First off, if Kansas football does win double digit games, it would be an absolutely incredibly feat based off of where this team was just a few years ago. Lance Leipold has been building since taking over the Jayhawks, and 10 wins is incredibly realistic for this team. Kansas has the schedule and the talent to make that happen.

The Big 12 isn't going to be very strong this year, so the schedule is certainly in favor of Kansas. Their toughest games are at Kansas State and maybe at West Virginia as their next toughest. There really aren't many good teams on there and they could wind up playing zero ranked teams. This is the time for the Jayhawks to have success.

Jalon Daniels will throw for 3,000 yards

Jalon Daniels didn't have much of a 2023 season as he ended up getting injured, but he is back in 2024 and should be able to have a big year. He was a star for the Jayhawks before going down with his injury, and he can make a lot of noise both with his arm and legs when he is healthy. Daniels is going to be one of the best players in the Big 12.

Kansas football will win another bowl game

Winning the Guaranteed Rate Bowl was big for Kansas last year and it was an incredibly impressive feat for Lance Leipold to pull off in year three. He has built a ton of positive momentum with this program, and that build is going to continue this season. This is going to be a talented Jayhawks squad, and they are going to go to an even better bowl game this year. Progress will continue to be made as Kansas will once again end their season on a high note with a bowl win. This is going to be another great season for the Jayhawks.