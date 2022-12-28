By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

The Kansas State Wildcats and Alabama Crimson Tide will engage in a thrilling encounter in the 2022 Sugar Bowl. Strong coaching staffs are in place for both teams, Nick Saban for Kansas State and Chris Klieman for Alabama. This highly anticipated matchup will take place at the storied Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, adding an added dimension of tradition and excitement. Fans of college football won’t want to miss what should be an exciting game between two excellent teams. Ahead of this AllState Sugar Bowl clash between the Wildcats and the Crimson Tide, we’ll be making our Kansas State football predictions.

Kansas State and Alabama will face off in the Sugar Bowl on December 31st at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. This marks the first time that Kansas State and Alabama have met in the Sugar Bowl. Furthermore, Kansas State is expected to have all of its top players available for the game, including first-team all-purpose back Deuce Vaughn, second-team offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, and third-team defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Alabama, on the other hand, will have the star power to spare. Keep in mind that this is a significant bowl game for Kansas State, as it is the seventh time in the program’s history that they have played in a New Year’s Six bowl game. In their previous six major bowl appearances, Kansas State football has a record of 2-4, with a 1-2 record in the Fiesta Bowl. Additionally, the Wildcats have a three-game bowl winning streak against SEC opponents.

Having said that, let’s get into our Kansas State football predictions for the 2023 Fiesta Bowl against Alabama.

*Watch NCAA Football games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

WON THE DANG DAY pic.twitter.com/G2z2nzOiT8 — K-State Football (@KStateFB) December 3, 2022

4. Felix Anudike-Uzomah makes his presence felt

Kansas State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomahearned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year as well as Defensive Lineman of the Year honors. He was also a finalist for the Lott Impact Trophy. Anudike-Uzomah is a 6-4, 255-pound player from Kansas City, Missouri, and he ranks second in the Big 12 in sacks per game. His career average of 0.66 sacks per game ranks fourth nationally among active players. Anudike-Uzomah leads Kansas State in sacks with 8.5 and tackles for loss with 11, with 25 percent of his 44 overall tackles resulting in lost yardage. If Anudike-Uzomah and the Kansas State defense can perform as well against Alabama as they did against TCU’s Max Duggan, they may have a chance at pulling off an upset.

3. K-State uses both QBs

Kansas State football has demonstrated its flexibility at the quarterback position this season, with Adrian Martinez and Will Howard each taking turns leading the team. Martinez, who transferred from Nebraska, was injured in October but returned against Texas, and Howard took over as quarterback and led the Wildcats to a four-game winning streak, including a win over TCU in which he threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. Coach Chris Klieman has indicated that Martinez could be included in the game plan if he is healthy enough to play in the Sugar Bowl against Alabama.

Both Martinez and Howard have shown their capabilities as quarterbacks, with each accounting for over 1,200 passing yards and the team only throwing four interceptions all season. However, Alabama’s secondary, led by Kool-Aid McKinstry, is strong and deep, so Kansas State may face challenges if they have to rely on passing to catch up in the game. Martinez, a dual-threat passer known for his mobility and strong arm, ran for 615 yards and 10 touchdowns in addition to his 1,261 passing yards and six touchdowns this season.

2. Deuce Vaughn turns more heads

Deuce Vaughn is one of the top running backs in the country and has the opportunity to showcase his skills in the Sugar Bowl against Alabama. Standing at 5-foot-6 and weighing 176 pounds, Vaughn is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. He ranks 12th nationally with 1,425 rushing yards, averaging over 20 attempts per game, and has 42 catches for 378 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season. Vaughn has rushed for over 100 yards in eight games this season, and Kansas State has a perfect record of 8-0 in those games.

Alabama’s front seven has generally been strong, but Vaughn’s dynamic rushing ability could play a key role in the outcome of the game. He made it to the Associated Press football All-America first team as an all-purpose player for the second year in a row. Vaughn is ranked 10th nationally and second in the Big 12 in scrimmage yards per game, with an average of 136.9. He is the third player in Kansas State history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons, joining Darren Sproles and Daniel Thomas.

1. Wildcats get clobbered by Alabama

Kansas State football has surprised many with its strong performance this season and may have one more surprise in store for the Sugar Bowl. However, Alabama is a formidable opponent, even in a down year.

The Crimson Tide’s defense is likely to set the tone in the game, and they have a history of success at this time of year. Remember also that Alabama will have most of its key players available for the game. The Crimson Tide’s defense looks motivated to prove themselves against Kansas State. Alabama has a strong secondary, but they do struggle against the run. The Tide allow an average of 3.51 yards per carry and have a top-20 ranking in red zone touchdown percentage allowed. Alabama’s pass rush, led by Will Anderson with 10 sacks, ranks 13th in the nation in sacks and fifth in limiting explosive passes.

If Alabama can stop Kansas State’s running game and force the Wildcats into passing situations, it could give the Crimson Tide an advantage. With a complete and motivated team, Alabama may have the upper hand in this matchup against Kansas State.