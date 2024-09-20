ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Kansas State-BYU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kansas State-BYU.

The Kansas State Wildcats sent a message last week. They dominated the Arizona Wildcats in the second half en route to a 31-7 win over a fellow Big 12 title contender. In the new-look Big 12 without Texas and Oklahoma — two schools now relocated in the SEC — Kansas State and Arizona were part of the mix along with Oklahoma State and Utah, two teams which will meet this coming weekend. Kansas State, which has also grabbed a solid nonconference win at Tulane, looks like a legitimate threat to win the Big 12. If you were to guess the two teams in the Big 12 Championship Game at this early stage in the season, Kansas State would be one of the two teams for most Big 12 college football experts. Coach Chris Klieman regularly has his team prepared for important games. Kansas State is consistently able to impose its physical style of no-nonsense football onto its opponents. That is why the Wildcats are favored in this game at BYU at night. It is not easy to win in Provo at night, but KSU has the discipline, toughness, and other qualities to make the Cats an attractive play for bettors away from home.

The BYU Cougars are 3-0, which is undeniably good news for head coach Kalani Sitake. However, if you're trying to gauge just how good the Cougars are, their first three opponents might not have offered the clearest indication. Southern Illinois was an FCS cupcake. SMU has been badly overrated by analysts. The Mustangs have been surprisingly bad in the first month of the season. They barely won outright as a 27-point favorite at Nevada and have not really recovered. They have remained a team which has performed well below expectations. BYU's third victim this season was Wyoming, a team which lost at home to Idaho, an FCS team. It's not BYU's fault, but the teams the Cougars have beaten have not played well at all so far this season. That's not a criticism of the Cougars themselves, but it is an indication that Kansas State has beaten higher-caliber opposition. BYU will now need to beat a team which looks the part and appears to be particularly formidable. It will be a challenge for the home team in this Big 12 battle.

Here are the Kansas State-BYU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kansas State-BYU Odds

Kansas State: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

BYU: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Over: 47.5 (-115)

Under: 47.5 (-105)

How to Watch Kansas State vs BYU

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kansas State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State is a better team which has beaten better competition. Crucially, KSU has already scored a tough road win this season at Tulane. That game a few weeks ago should help prepare the Wildcats for the hostile environment they are going to walk into in Provo. This is a rugged, battle-tested team. Don't expect Kansas State to get rattled here.

Why BYU Could Cover The Spread/Win

BYU is a much tougher road environment than Tulane. The Cougars are going to get up for this game. If they haven't beaten great teams yet this season, that will change. This is a game in which you're going to see BYU elevate its level of performance. The Cougars will at least cover and could win outright.

Final Kansas State-BYU Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to KSU but realize how tough it is to win in Provo at night. Stay away from this game. Maybe consider a second-quarter or early third quarter live bet.

Final Kansas State-BYU Prediction & Pick: Kansas State -6.5