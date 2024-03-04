In-state rivals clash as Kansas State visits Kansas. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas State-Kansas prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Kansas State enters the game sitting at 17-12 on the year, and 7-9 in conference play. That places them in ninth in the Big 12 this year. They have struggled as of late, losing four of their last ten, but do have a win over a 25th-ranked BYU team at home. Last time out it was a close loss, as Kansas State fell to Cincinnati by two on the road.
Meanwhile, Kansas comes into the game sitting at 21-8 on the year, but 9-7 in conference play, tied for fourth in the conference. They have lost their last two games, falling at home to BYU 76-68, and then last time out, they fell to Baylor on the road 82-74. This will be the second time these two have faced, as Kansas State took the first game in overtime, winning 75-70.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Kansas State-Kansas Odds
Kansas State: +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +440
Kansas: -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -610
Over: 142.5 (-110)
Under: 142.5 (-110)
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Kansas
Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Kansas State comes in sitting 68th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 147th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 19th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Kansas State is 175th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 204th in effective field goal percentage. Tylor Perry leads the way as he comes in with 16.0 points per game this year but is not shooting great at just 37.1 percent this year. He is leading the team in assists this year with 4.6 assists per game. Meanwhile, Cam Carter comes in with 15.1 points per game this year but is also shooting just 39.9 percent this year. Finally, Arthur Kaluma comes in with 14.6 points per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field.
Kansas State is 56th in the nation in rebounds per game but sits 306th in the nation in defensive rebound percentage. Still, they are 53rd in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage. This is led by Arthur Kaluma, who comes in with 7.1 rebounds per game this year. Second on the team is David N'Guessan, who has 6.7 rebounds per game, with almost three per game on the offensive glass.
Kansas State sits 104th in the nation in points against per game but sits 17th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Cam Carter has been great, coming in with 1.4 steals per game this year, while also having .6 blocks per game this year. Further, Tylor Perry comes in with 1.2 steals per game this year.
Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win
Kansas ranks 17th in KenPoms' adjusted efficiency running this year, sitting 42nd on offense and 11th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Kansas sits 8th in the nation in points per game this year but is second in the nation in assists per game. Further, they are seventh in the nation in shooting percentage. Kansas is led by Kevin McCullar Jr. He comes in with 19.1 points per game this year while shooting 46.4 percent from the field this year. He has also been the primary three-point man, coming away with 37 of 110 three attempts this year. Meanwhile, Hunter Dickinson comes in with 18.3 points per game this year. He is shooting great, making 56.1 percent of his shots from the field. Also helping the offense is Dajuan Harris Jr. He comes in with just 8.5 points per game, but his 6.6 assists per game lead the team.
Kansas sits 138th in the nation in rebounding this year, but they are 41st in the nation in defensive rebounds on the season. This is led by Hunter Dickinson. He comes in with 10.7 rebounds per game this year while being an overall force in the middle. He is also helped by McCullar, who comes in with 6.4 rebounds per game of his own.
The Kansas defense is 75th in the nation in total points against this year but is 41st in opponent effective field goal percentage. Kansas is great at forcing turnovers. Dajuan Harris comes in with 1.6 steals per game, while Kevin McCullar comes in with 1.5 steals per game. Further, two other players have a steal per game. One of them is Hunter Dickinson, who also has 1.3 blocks per game this year.
Final Kansas State-Kansas Prediction & Pick
Kansas State won the first game between the two, but they have not played nearly as well lately. Still, they have covered three of their last four games. Kansas is coming off another loss and had covered in just two of their last seven games. Both teams need a win. Kansas will get that in this one, but it may be tight. With that, expect a higher scoring game.
Final Kansas State-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Over 142.5 (-110)