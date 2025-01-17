ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

In-state rivals hit the court as Kansas State faces Kansas. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas State-Kansas prediction and pick.

Kansas State comes into the game sitting at just 7-9 on the year. They opened up the year at 6-2 though, with the only losses being to LSU and a two-point loss to Liberty. Still, they have found struggled since then. Kansas State has lost seven of the last eight games, with the only win being an upset of a 16th-ranked Cincinnati by three points. In their last game, they faced Texas Tech. The game was tied at 57 with just over five minutes left to play. Still, Kansas State would not score again, falling 61-57.

Meanwhile, Kansas is 12-4 on the year, and 3-2 in conference play. They opened up the year 7-0, with wins over North Carolina and Duke. Still, they would lose three of the next five games, including a Missouri upset of Kansas by 11 points. Kansas would win the next three games, but last time out, they faced Iowa State. It was a two-point game late in the first half, but Iowa State would go on a run from there. They would end up leading by ten at the half, and go on to win the game 74-57.

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State is ranked 97th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 135th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 96th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Kansas State has been stronger on the defensive end of the court this year. They are 136th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 158th in opponent effective field goal percentage. They are also 92nd in the nation in steals per game this year.

David N'Guessan leads the team in points and rebounds this year. He has 12.6 points per game this year while adding 7.4 rebounds per game. He also has 1.8 assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Brendan Hausen. Hausen is scoring 12.3 points per game while adding 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Coleman Hawkins has been great for Kansas State this year. He has 10.6 points per game this year while adding 6.9 rebounds per game. Further, he has 3.9 assists per game, 2.2 steals per game, and 1.3 blocks per game this year. Finally, Dug McDaniel leads the way in assists per game. He has 4.1 assists per game while adding 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game this year.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas is ranked seventh in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 45th in adjusted offensive efficiency and third in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Kansas is also stronger on the defense end of the court. 12th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting fifth in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 22nd in the nation in blocks per game this year.

Hunter Dickinson leads the team in points, rebounds, and blocks this year. He is scoring 15.2 points per game, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. He also adds 2.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this year. He is joined in the front court by KJ Adams. Adams comes into the game with 8.2 points per game, while adding 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and a block per game.

In the backcourt, Zeke Mayo leads the way. He is scoring 14.4 points per game while adding 4.1 rebounds and three assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Dajuan Harris Jr., who leads the team with 5.4 assists per game. Harris also adds 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game this year.

Final Kansas State-Kansas Prediction & Pick

While both teams are stronger on defense, the Kansas defense is much better. Still, offensive efficiency will be key. Kansas State is 114th in effective field goal percentage this year and does move the ball well, sitting 43rd in the nation in assists per game, and 94th in assist-to-turnover ratio. Still, Kansas is 97th in effective field goal percentage, while sitting ninth in assists per game. They are also eighth in the assist-to-turnover ratio. Kansas is also dominant in the rebounding game. They are 21st in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while Kansas State is 311th. Finally, Kansas takes care of the ball, sitting 51st in turnovers per game, while Kansas State is 244th. Take the Jayhawks in this one.

Final Kansas State-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Kansas -14.5 (-110)