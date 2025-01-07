ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams are playing very similarly. They both have been inconsistent despite having the talent to make noise in the Big 12. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas State-Oklahoma State prediction and pick.

Kansas State is 7-6 this season, with notable wins against George Washington and Cincinnati. However, they have also suffered big losses against LSU, St. John's, Wichita State, and TCU. David N'Guessan and Brendan Hausen are the two biggest keys for the Wildcats this season. They need to have a big game in this road game against Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State is 8-5 this season, with notable wins against Miami, Tulsa, and Seton Hall. They have had big losses in Oklahoma, Houston, and West Virginia. Marchelus Avery and Abou Ousmane are the Cowboys' two big keys this year. They can get a much-needed win at home against a Kansas State team that still has life during this year.

Here are the Kansas State-Oklahoma State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kansas State-Oklahoma State Odds

Kansas State: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +128

Oklahoma State: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 147.5 (-105)

Under: 147.5 (-115)

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma State has struggled on offense. They score 74.2 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 42.3%, and a three-point percentage of 31.3%. Two Cowboys are averaging over double digits this season, with Marchelus Avery leading at 12.5 points per game. Next, Khalil Brantley also leads in assists at 2.8 per game. This offense has been awful, and they have struggled to score all year. Kansas State does not have a great defense, so Oklahoma State can find some offense at home in this matchup.

Oklahoma State's defense has struggled this year. They allow 73.1 points per game, 45.7% from the field and 35.8% from behind the arc. Down low, Abou Osmane has been the key, averaging 5.9 rebounds per game. Then, Tyler Caron leads the team in blocks with one per game. Finally, five Cowboys average at least one steal per game, with Arturo Dean leading at 1.9 per game. This defense has struggled this year. Kansas State has more balance on offense and can score on this defense because of that balance. It is difficult as a road game, but the Wildcats should be able to.

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State's offense has had a rough start to the season as we enter Big 12 play and has been inconsistent. They score 76.2 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 45.5%, and a three-point percentage of 34.5%. Four Wildcats are averaging over double digits, with David N'Guessan leading at 13.3 points per game. Next, Dug McDaniel leads the team with 4.3 assists per game, but Coleman Hawkins is just behind him with 4.1 per game. The Wildcats go as their frontcourt goes as an offense, and things have been mixed. Still, this is a good matchup because Oklahoma State's defense is one of the worst in the Big 12.

Kansas State's defense has struggled this season. They allow 70.1 points per game, 43.3% from the field, and 35.2% from behind the arc. David N'Guessan has been great down low with 7.5 per game, and then Coleman Hawkins is just behind with 7.3 per game. Then, Hawkins leads the team in blocks at 1.4 per game. Finally, two different Wildcats are averaging at least one steal per game, with Coleman Hawkins leading with 2.3 per game. The frontcourt is also a big key for the Wildcats on defense. However, this defense has struggled all season. Oklahoma State has struggled to score, but they should be able to find their offense against this matchup, especially at home.

Final Kansas State-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

Kansas State has more to like entering this game. They have more balance on offense than Oklahoma State and have more to trust on defense. David N'Guessan and Coleman Hawkins are the two best players in this game and can shut down the Oklahoma State frontcourt. These two teams are playing similarly and have similar talent, but Kansas State should win and cover this game against the Cowboys despite it being on the road in Stillwater.

Final Kansas State-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Kansas State +2.5 (-102)