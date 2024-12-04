ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Kansas is in the middle of another undefeated season as they travel for their first road game at the CHI Health Center to face Creighton. Creighton has a couple of disappointing losses this season, and they haven't been meeting anyone's expectations, including the oddsmakers. The schedule won't get any simpler for Creighton, with their first Big East game of the season looming but games against UNLV and Alabama before that. Kansas will leave this game with another road game on the horizon before returning home for games against NC State and Brown. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas-Creighton prediction and pick.

Kansas wasn't afraid to take on a challenging schedule this season, and it paid off with a 7-0 record at the start of the year. They've taken care of business three times as 20+ point favorites, but they also have three impressive wins over North Carolina, Michigan State, and Duke. They were four-point favorites against Duke on a neutral site in Vegas but persevered through a Hunter Dickinson ejection to win 75-72. The Jayhawks have undoubtedly earned their No. 1 ranking.

Creighton won its first four games but went on a three-game lull through the end of November, losing three consecutive games. They got back on the right track against Notre Dame in their latest game, winning 80-76, but they still failed to cover and didn't look too impressive doing it.

Here are the Kansas-Creighton College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kansas-Creighton Odds

Kansas: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -200

Creighton: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +165

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas vs. Creighton

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton is a dreadful 1-6-1 against the spread, with their only cover coming against Kansas City when they won by 23 as 21-point favorites. They also had a push against Texas A&M when they lost by four points. One of their most disappointing losses was against San Diego State when they were 4.5-point favorites but lost outright by 18 points. However, the worst was when they were ten-point favorites against Nebraska and lost outright by 11 points.

The Jayhawks have been highly efficient, ranking third in the nation with a 52.6% field goal percentage. However, Kansas is only 65th in points per game, averaging 82.7 per game. The issue with the Jayhawks' point-scoring is that they take just 19.9 threes per game, which ranks them 315th in the country.

Kansas has also been above average on defense, ranking 72nd with 65.9 points allowed per game. Creighton's offense has been having issues, ranking 155th with 77.6 points per game.

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Could Creighton's efficient defense limit Kansas' scoring and give them a backdoor cover? Creighton's defense has been average, but they rank 34th in field goal percentage allowed with 38%. They struggle to defend the three-pointer, which will help them in this game as they don't have to worry about the Jayhawks taking them.

Final Kansas-Creighton Prediction & Pick

It's hard to argue that Kansas' reluctance to shoot the three will hurt them against Creighton when they've already beaten Michigan State, Duke, and North Carolina. We'll make an early prediction that Kansas will run into a hot three-point shooting team at some point this season, maybe in March Madness, and take a devastating loss because they failed to keep up with the scoring. However, it won't happen with Creighton's struggles in this game, and Kansas will cover the spread.

Final Kansas-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Kansas -4.5 (-110)