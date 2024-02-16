It is a top-25 match-up in the Big 12 as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas-Oklahoma prediction and pick.

It is a top-25 match-up in the Big 12 as Oklahoma hosts Kansas. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas-Oklahoma prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Kansas comes in at 19-6 on the year, and 7-5. in conference play, which places them a game and a half behind Houston and Iowa State for the conference lead. Still, they have lost two of their last three. After beating Houston, Kansas would fall on the road to Kansas State. Then, they would rebound to beat Baylor, but last time out, they lost by 29 to Texas Tech.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma is 18-7 on the season, but 6-6 in Big 12 play, placing them two and a half games back of Houston and Iowa State in the conference. They have won two of their last three though. First, they beat BYU by 16, but then struggled some against Oklahoma State, winning by just six. Last time out, it was more of a struggle. Baylor led almost the entire game and would win 79-62.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Kansas-Oklahoma Odds

Kansas: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -110

Oklahoma: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 142.5 (-115)

Under: 142.5 (-105)

How to Watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas ranks 14th in KenPoms' adjusted efficiency running this year, sitting 32nd on offense and 14th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Kansas sits 76th in the nation in points per game this year but is first in the nation in assists per game. Further, they are sixth in the nation in shooting percentage. Kansas is led by Kevin McCullar Jr. He has missed the last two games due to injury but is expected to play in this game. He comes in with 19.5 points per game this year while shooting 47.2 percent from the field this year. He has also been the primary three-point man, coming away with 35 of 97 three attempts this year. Meanwhile, Hunter Dickinson comes in with 18.2 points per game this year. He is shooting great, making 55.8 percent of his shots from the field. Also helping the offense is Dajuan Harris Jr. He comes in with just 7.9 points per game, but his 6.5 assists per game leads the team.

Kanas sits 139th in the nation in rebounding this year, but they are 36th in the nation in defensive rebounds on the season. This is led by Hunter Dickinson. He comes in with 10.8 rebounds per game this year while being an overall force in the middle. He is also helped by McCullar, who comes in with 6.4 rebounds per game of his own.

The Kansas defense is 76th in the nation in total points against this year but is 33rd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Kansas is great at forcing turnovers. McCullar leads the way with 1.5 steals per game, but four men in the starting five come in with over one steal per game on the year. Further, Hunter Dickinson is great on the side, coming away with 1.2 blocks per game this year.

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma ranks 24th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 53rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 18th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Oklahoma is 77th in the nation in points per game this year. They are also 48th in effective field goal percentage. The combination of Javion McCollum and Otega Ohweh leads the way. McCollum comes into the game with 14.0 points per game this year, while shooting 41.8 percent from the field this year. He also is the team leader in threes, making 46 of his 144 attempts so far this year. Meanwhile, Oweh comes in with 12.3 points per game and is shooting 50.9 percent from the field this year.

Oklahoma is 104th in total rebounding this year. They are not great at offensive rebounding, but sit 59th in the nation in defensive rebounding, while sitting 56th in defensive rebounding rate. Jalon Moore leads the way with 6.0 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Sam Godwin comes in with 5.3 rebounds per game while Rivaldo Soares comes in with 5.0 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma is 39th in the nation in points against this year. They are 15th in opponent effective field goal percentage this year as well. Oweh has been good on the defensive end, coming away with 1.7 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, he is joined by Milos Uzan, who has 1.1 steals per game this year.

Final Kansas-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

Kansas has not looked good as of late. Injuries and players missing time have been a big part of that. This could be an issue in this game as well, which has made the spread tight, and the expectations of the game tight as well. Further, the Oklahoma defense is solid. Kansas will get their points, but Oklahoma will be able to cause enough transition opportunities to get theirs as well. Tight games favor the over-hitting. Both teams are solid on offense and will score enough to make the overplay the best bet.

Final Kansas-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Over 142.5 (-115)