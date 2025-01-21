ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a matchup between Kansas and TCU. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas-TCU prediction and pick.

The No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks (13-4) visit the TCU Horned Frogs (10-7) on Wednesday in a key Big 12 matchup. Kansas is coming off an 84-74 win over Kansas State, highlighted by Hunter Dickinson’s dominant 25-point performance. The Jayhawks’ efficient offense, shooting 47.8% from the field, will test a TCU defense that has struggled at times this season. TCU, fresh off a thrilling 74-71 win over Baylor, boasts a strong home record (9-1) and will rely on Noah Reynolds and Vasean Allette to lead their attack. Expect a competitive battle as both teams fight for Big 12 positioning.

Here are the Kansas-TCU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kansas-TCU Odds

Kansas: -6.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -255

TCU: +6.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +205

Over: 136.5 (-110)

Under: 136.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas Jayhawks are well-positioned to defeat the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday, thanks to their dominant frontcourt led by Hunter Dickinson and their balanced offensive attack. Dickinson, averaging 15.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, has been a force in the paint, and his efficiency (52.5% FG) will be critical against TCU’s defense. Kansas also benefits from Dajuan Harris Jr.’s playmaking, as his 5.4 assists per game help orchestrate an offense shooting 47.8% from the field. With their ability to control the glass and execute in half-court sets, the Jayhawks have a clear edge.

Meanwhile, TCU has struggled with consistency, especially against top-tier opponents, and Kansas’ depth will test their defense. The Horned Frogs rely heavily on Noah Reynolds (12.5 PPG), but they lack the firepower to match Kansas’ offensive versatility. Additionally, TCU’s turnover issues (14 per game) could lead to easy transition opportunities for Kansas. Expect the Jayhawks to use their size, experience, and defensive discipline to secure a road win and maintain their strong position in the Big 12 race.

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

The TCU Horned Frogs have a strong case to upset the Kansas Jayhawks on Wednesday, thanks to their improved guard play and home-court advantage. TCU’s backcourt, led by Noah Reynolds and Vasean Allette, has been a revelation this season, providing stability and offensive production. Allette, who led Old Dominion in points last year, has seamlessly transitioned into Jamie Dixon’s system, while Reynolds adds scoring punch with his ability to attack off the dribble. Their combined efforts could exploit Kansas’ perimeter defense, which has shown vulnerabilities against quick guards.

Additionally, TCU’s depth and balanced scoring make them a tough matchup. Players like Trazarien White and Brendan Wenzel provide versatility on the wing, while Ernest Udeh Jr., a former Kansas player, anchors the paint with his shot-blocking and rebounding. The Horned Frogs also boast a solid 9-1 home record this season, making Schollmaier Arena a challenging environment for opponents. If TCU can control the tempo and limit turnovers, they have the tools to hand Kansas a rare Big 12 loss. Expect a competitive game where TCU’s energy and home-court advantage could tip the scales in their favor.

Final Kansas-TCU Prediction & Pick

The No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks will face the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday night in a pivotal Big 12 conference matchup that promises intense competition. Kansas enters the game with momentum, having won four of their last five games and boasting a 13-4 overall record (4-2 Big 12), while TCU sits at 10-7 (3-3 Big 12). Hunter Dickinson will be the key player to watch, coming off a stellar 25-point performance against Kansas State and averaging 15.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Kansas coach Bill Self highlighted TCU's dangerous transition offense, noting they “score probably about as many points as anyone nationally” in fast-break situations. The Jayhawks will need to control the tempo and limit TCU's quick scoring opportunities.

TCU's home-court advantage cannot be overlooked, as they boast a strong 9-1 record at Schollmaier Arena this season. Noah Reynolds leads the Horned Frogs' offensive effort, averaging 12.0 points and 3.0 assists per game. The Jayhawks' defensive efficiency (allowing just 63.5 points per game) will be tested against TCU's aggressive offensive style. Statistical advantages favor Kansas slightly, with the Jayhawks shooting 47.8% from the field compared to TCU's opponents shooting 42.4%. Dajuan Harris Jr.'s playmaking (5.4 assists per game) will be crucial in breaking down TCU's defense. Expect a close, hard-fought battle that comes down to the final possessions, with the Jayhawks' experience and defensive discipline ultimately making the difference but the Horned Frogs keep it close enough at home to cover the spread.

Final Kansas-TCU Prediction & Pick: TCU +6.5 (-118), Under 136.5 (-110)