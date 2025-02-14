Kanye has followed up rumors that he and his wife Bianca Censori were getting a divorce.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a rep for the couple is debunking rumors as they gear up for a romantic holiday.

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press,” Milo Yiannopolous told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, February 13. “Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

This statement follows a quick post-and-delete made by the rapper that now goes by Ye. In the since-deleted post per, The Daily Mail, Ye spoke about coercion.

“Coercion is the act of forcing someone to do something against their will through threats or intimidation. It can involve physical harm, psychological abuse, extortion, blackmail, or sexual assault,” the rapper posted asking, “is the coercion?”

The post could be referring to the divorce rumors but also the recent the couple made headlines for the nude dress Censori wore at the Grammys earlier this month. Ye was nominated for Best Rap Song for “Carnival” but lost out to Kendrick Lamar's “Not Like Us.”

Following social media backlash over Censori's dress, fans raised concerns that she was getting taken advantage of in a since-deleted post.

“This ain’t no woke as feminist s—,” Ye wrote via X per Us Weekly. “She’s with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a** broke b*tches. People say the red carpet look was her decision. Yes, I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to.”

The couple's rep has also denied that Censori is being taken advantage of despite the discourse about their relationship online.

“The ‘battered Bianca’ narrative is hysterical and absurd,” Milo Yiannopoulos told The Hollywood Reporter in February. “There is a person controlling what Bianca Censori wears. The name of that person is Bianca Censori.”