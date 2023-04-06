Former teachers at Kanye West‘s Donda Academy have filed a lawsuit alleging that the rapper fed the students sushi for lunch every day, costing him $10,000 per week, and refused to use chemical-based cleaners in the school, forcing teachers to use “acid water,” according to TMZ. The LA County wrongful termination suit also claims that the teachers were fired after complaining about potential dangers to the students, including code violations, and that their paychecks were often short up to $2,700 per pay period.

The plaintiffs’ complaints were allegedly never addressed, and the school principal called them “aggressive” for raising concerns, according to the lawsuit. The women claim that Kanye did not allow crossword puzzles or coloring sheets at the academy, classes could not take place on the second floor because Kanye is “afraid of stairs,” and that he did not want children using forks or utensils.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court against Kanye, Donda Academy, and three school directors, cites complaints for seven labor code and discrimination violations and seeks unspecified damages. The women also allege that the school did not have a proper disciplinary system, resulting in many of the academy’s students falling victim to bullying while enrolled.

“Kanye West is clearly as bad at running a school as he is at managing his own personal and professional life, enabling an unsafe and illegal school environment for students,” said attorney Ron Zambrano, a lawyer for the teachers, in a statement.

The lawsuit comes amid reports that Kanye is expanding the Donda Academy to other locations. The school is named after Kanye’s late mother, Donda West, who was a professor and chair of the English Department at Chicago State University before her death in 2007.