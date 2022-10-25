The Los Angeles Rams tried to shoot their shot at landing running back Christian McCaffrey. Instead, they will be facing the now-San Francisco 49ers tailback for the second time this season when they meet the Niners again this coming Sunday at home. When Rams head coach Sean McVay heard that it was their NFC West division rivals who pulled off the McCaffrey trade successfully, he was understandably floored — sort of

“You thought, ‘Oh, s–t. They’re getting another great player?’ McVay said in front of reporters Monday, via Angelina Martin of NBC Sports Bay Area. I think he’s a phenomenal player. Obviously we saw him recently. I’ve always had respect for his game and the versatility. I think that’s your first inclination.”

The Rams are coming off a bye in Week 7 but before that, they got one last look at McCaffrey in a Carolina Panthers uniform, as they beat his former team in Week 6 at home, 24-10. In that game, Christian McCaffrey rushed for 69 yards on 13 carries and also led the Panthers with 89 receiving yards on seven catches and eight targets.

In McCaffrey’s debut with the Niners in Week 7, he recorded only 38 rushing yards and 24 receiving yards in a 44-23 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Rams offered Carolina picks in the second, third, and fifth rounds for McCaffrey, but Carolina ultimately settled with what the 49ers had on the table.

Having missed on McCaffrey, Los Angeles will just have to continue riding on their ground attack which has Darrell Henderson Jr. atop the pecking order.