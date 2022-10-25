Eagles approach to trade deadline after 6-0 start

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are off to an electric 6-0 start. They are the NFL’s last undefeated team and show no signs of slowing down.

With their undefeated start, the Eagles have been among the best in the league on both sides of the ball. Their defense has imposed its will on opposing offenses, getting after the quarterback with ease.

With Hurts leading the offense, the unit has been near-perfect at times. A.J. Brown has looked like a star and has quickly become a go-to pass-catching option for Hurts. DeVonta Smith has been reliable once again in his second year. And Miles Sanders looks to be playing some of the best football of his NFL career.

This Eagles front office has built this roster mainly from within. They have relied heavily on the draft, but have also shown they are willing to make a big trade. That was on full display when they traded for Brown and signed Hasson Reddick during the off-season.

During a recent segment on Fox Sports: NFL, analyst Jay Glazer answered questions regarding several teams around the NFL. When it came down to the Eagles, he was asked if they would make another move to solidify their roster.

Jay Glazer Via Fox Sports NFL:

“You know, I talked to Howie Roseman about this. He said he’s definitely going to start making calls all around the NFL. But really, what is there? They’re a very solid team, with great depth. Maybe they add a running back to the mix. I can see them doing that. But not like some big, bold move. I just don’t see what’s out there for them cause their roster is strong already.

The Eagles are built to win now, and the roster doesn’t have any glaring weaknesses. But that doesn’t mean that they won’t be willing to add another piece to this unit.