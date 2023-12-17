Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns showed out.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves welcomed the Indiana Pacers into the Target Center Saturday night. With the Timberwolves looking to add to their lead in the Western Conference, they took on a disadvantaged Pacers team. Indiana had travel issues following their game Friday night in against the Washington Wizards. These travel issues led to the Pacers not landing in Minnesota till Saturday afternoon ahead of a game without star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Minnesota started the game out slow as the Pacers jumped out to an early lead and played a competitive first half against the T-Wolves. Despite Indiana’s best efforts, the Wolves pulled away in the second half fueled by Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves’ duo lit up the Pacers lackluster defense as the two combined for 77 points. Their incredible scoring outputs were results of unbelievable efficiency as scorers. Towns started the game hot and never cooled off finishing 15-25 from the field and 2-3 from three. Postgame, Edwards praised Towns’ performance stating, “I give all the credit to KAT. He came out and dominated the game from first to fourth.” Towns’ 40 points marked the game-high as he was great from start to finish.

Edwards scored 37 of his own on AE1 night at Target Center. With the Timberwolves celebrating his new signature shoe, Ant put on a show. Edwards went 7-10 from three and showcased some unreal finesse finishing around the rim. Towns commented on his relationship with Ant on a historic night for the duo.

“I want to see him reach his potential and my job being here so long is to try to do whatever I can to reach his potential”. Towns went on to add, “I support him fully, he supports me, our team. We’re very blessed.”

The Timberwolves want to win

“KAT always tries to do everything to help us win.” When asked about why KAT and Ant work so well together, Edwards said, “We both put our pride to the side and want to win. I think that’s the main thing.” To Edwards’ credit, Towns has played incredibly well on both ends of the floor. The talented seven-footer continues his campaign with incredible efficiency by posting 50/40/90 shooting splits. Towns’ comments on his performance resonated with Edwards as he shared, “I’m just trying to do whatever it takes to win”. With the Wolves at the top of the Western Conference, the focus on winning is paying off big time.

Minnesota’s defense is, of course, the main story for the Timberwolves' season this year. However, on nights like Saturday, offensive outbursts from two dynamic scorers make the Wolves seem unbeatable when they’re playing with rhythm and in the flow of the offense. Towns’ especially has played within the system this season to find results. On his scoring outburst, Towns’ candidly stated, “I take what the defenses give me. I thought I could impose my will inside and do some damage. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Towns’ willingness to at times take a back seat to others is essential for Minnesota’s current roster composition. On select nights however, the Timberwolves have a significant advantage by playing through KAT and allowing him to feast on his matchup. While he deserves a ton of praise for his skillset, Karl’s maturity is on a seemingly all-new level as Minnesota continues to play great as a team.

AE1 Night was special

The Timberwolves made the debut of Edwards’s signature shoes, the AE1’s, extremely special. With a t-shirt giveaway, multiple staff members rocking his new kicks, his brother’s halftime show, and extra attention on Ant all night long, it was a night to remember for Edwards. Minnesota’s efforts into celebrating a career milestone for their young superstar was met with real appreciation from Edwards. Postgame, Ant shared how special of a night it was for him.

Anthony Edwards: “I love Minnesota, it’s my home” pic.twitter.com/mMHckh5W7p — Sheldon Wohlman (@3swohlman) December 17, 2023

Those words are music to the ears of Minnesotans. Amidst unnecessary outside speculation of “where will Ant play in the future”, Edwards’ reciprocal love for Minnesota is a great sign. With Minnesota pouring in support for Edwards on his special day, Towns’ message rang clear as day in support of his teammate.

“We’re honored to have him on AE1 Day. I like the shoes a lot, honestly. I’ve been telling him all day about it.”

The Timberwolves’ chemistry has been a key factor behind Minnesota’s success. Several T-Wolves have shared how much the group likes playing together and how the group hangs out together off the court. That camaraderie is big time for the Wolves as it was on full display for Ant’s special day.