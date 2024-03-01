Grammy-winning artist Karol G experienced a scare when her private jet was forced to make an emergency landing at a Los Angeles area airport due to reports of smoke in the cockpit, CNN reports. The incident occurred on Thursday night, with video footage capturing the plane touching down safely at Van Nuys Airport. Karol G, known for her Colombian reggaeton hits, including “Mañana Será Bonito,” exited the aircraft, which bore her distinctive barbed-wire heart logo and tour branding.
While a representative for Karol G did not immediately comment on the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the twin-engine Gulfstream IV had departed from Hollywood Burbank Airport en route to El Salvador International Airport before encountering the issue. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, and the FAA is currently investigating the matter.
Following the safe landing, Karol G and her fellow passengers were seen embracing on the tarmac, with emergency crews on standby. Despite the ordeal, the singer's tour schedule remains unchanged, with a performance scheduled in Guatemala City on March 1 as part of her ongoing Mañana Será Bonito tour. Representatives for Karol G have yet to comment on any potential changes to the tour itinerary.
The Mañana Será Bonito tour, which kicked off in Mexico City earlier this year, has been met with enthusiasm from fans across Latin America. Reflecting on her journey and success, Karol G expressed gratitude for the opportunities she has had to connect with her audience on a profound level. With resilience and determination, she continues to pursue her passion for music, captivating audiences worldwide with her vibrant performances and infectious energy.