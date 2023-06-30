Columbian superstar singer Karol G made one lucky fan's day today on the set of the Today Show. Twelve year old Hannah got the chance to meet her favorite star live on the air on Friday, and the internet is going crazy for it.

Today Show co-host Hoda Cotb went into the audience and brought Hannah up to the stage, where Karol G greeted her with “Hola, mi reina!” (Hello, my queen). Karol G then hugged her super fan. Hannah was then led over to the other Today Show hosts, who asked her what the moment meant to her. Hannah answered in Spanish with “Algo muy bonito” (something very beautiful).

The NYC audience was filled with throngs of Karol G super fans, with a reported record-breaking crowd of 15,000 fans, according to the NYPD. Apparently some fans even camped out overnight and waited in line from midnight on for the performance. It wasn't the first big NYC televised performance for Karol G, as the singer was also the musical guest on what ended up being the season finale of Saturday Night Live on April 15th of this year.

This special moment wasn't lost on Karol G, who spoke right to the crowd, expressing her appreciation for the turnout. She said “the last two years, we have been growing, like movement. And as Latinos, we support what we do around the world, so we feel proud about all of us.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Karol G also added “It’s such an amazing moment for me. It’s my first time on this stage and we’re breaking records!” That got a big roar of approval from the crowd, who were ready to rock out to their favorite singer.

It's poised to be a big summer for this star on the rise and Karol G shows no signs of slowing down.