Karrion Kross hasn't wrestled a match on WWE television since all the way back in August, when he took on AJ Styles in a losing effort on SmackDown.

Since then, Kross has shared pictures of himself on social media looking menacing, and his wife/partner Scarlett is hosting a show with Shotzi about spooky places of WWE Digital, but other than that, the duo have just been in a holding pattern, with no clear path moving forward.

But what if I were to tell you Kross almost had a very different path, one featuring the late, great Bray Wyatt, because, according to the man himself in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, that was reportedly the case.

“We were supposed to work last WrestleMania, and nobody knew that except for a collection of writers and people in the office,” Karrion Kross said via SE Scoops.

“We were slated to do something. We would talk for hours about how we want to get into it, what we wanted to deliver creatively for people. Where we thought we both needed to be. We had ideas with Alexa [Alexa Bliss], Bo [Bo Dallas], Scarlett. Everything happened the way it did. He left a mark on anybody and everybody he ever met. It's just very strange the way everything played out. Beautiful and tragic. He was always an inspiration to me and showed everybody warmth.”

Interesting, very interesting.

So, because Kross said last, as in the past, did he and Wyatt discuss working together at WrestleMania 39, where Wyatt was booked to wrestle Bobby Lashley, at least until he wasn't? If so, were they originally going to wrestle against each other, or were Kross and Scarlett instead going to join the Wyatt 6 faction alongside Uncle Howdy and, apparently, Alexa Bliss? Unless someone asks Kross for further clarification, fans may never get an answer or truly know what could have been.

Karrion Kross discusses where he fits into the WWE Universe.

Elsewhere in his conversation with Chris Van Vliet, Karrion Kross decided to talk about his current place in the WWE Universe, which is very much up-in-the-air without so much as a spot in the revolving door of the RAW midcard that features some combination of #DIY, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed, depending on the month.

While Kross would obviously prefer to be an active part of WWE's storytelling at the moment, as he was once booked like a future main eventer when he was Paul “Triple H” Levesque's guy in NXT, the indie “Killer” is happy to bide his time and wait for his shot at the throne.

“This is just my opinion. I landed into a very interesting time in the programming, So if you notice, we’ve got three very strong heels with three titles for quite a while: [Austin] Theory, GUNTHER, Roman [Reigns]. These guys all had very long title runs. Functionally, from a programming standpoint, these are the top dogs, right? Babyfaces gotta go up to the PLEs to fight the heels,” Kross said via Cageside Seats.

“…I was the most dominant heel [in NXT] because I was champion. When you’re the heel and you’ve got the belt, a lot of the programming of the show should go in that direction. If I’m writing and formatting a wrestling television show, that’s how I’m gonna format it. A lot of the time really does need to go to the people who have the belts. And that’s anyone, not just those three specifically. But anyone who has a belt, that’s the whole purpose of that.

“If you were to compare Game of Thrones, everyone is trying to get the throne. And there are subplots, but they’re not taking up a massive portion of the show. The show should be about trying to get the throne, just like in wrestling, the show should be about trying to get the belts.”

On paper, Kross is dead-on in his assertion; in professional wrestling, heels are either looking for a belt or trying to defend their belts, and there are only so many non-title grudge match storylines that can fill up time before they run their course, or worse, become stale, as fans learned when Becky Lynch was linked at the hip to Trish Stratus since April. If WWE can throw Kross into a program with a champion, be that Rey Mysterio, Gunther, or even a World Champion, fans might get to see if he has any viable shot at the thrown or if his career has a ceiling.