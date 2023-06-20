After an extensive three year refurbishment, the National Portrait Gallery in London reopened in part of the Princess of Wales. Kate Middleton, now a royal patron of the gallery since welcoming her first year of royal life, has even been featured in the gallery. It's one of her longest running associations, per People.

This redevelopment project is the biggest the building has gone since 1896, and there are more than 50 new acquisitions including Joshua Reynolds’ Portrait of Mai (Omai). The Princess of Wales has a soft spot for the gallery as a self described “enthusiastic amateur photographer.”

Kate Middleton visited the National Portrait Gallery during its grand reopening. There, she met the award winning artist Tracey Emin. Emin was commissioned to create artwork for the gallery's doors. The artist incorporated 45 carved brass panels which represented “every woman, throughout time.”

Also during the visit, Princess Kate went to the gallery’s learning center, which has seen a massive upgrade. It's doubled its provision for learners and created a new initiative for kids under age five from the local community to encourage creative learning, play, and exploration. She also joined a group of young children participating in a multi-sensory workshop based on the world of Peter Rabbit writer, Beatrix Potter.

What's special about this place to Kate is that her own 40th birthday portrait permanently hang on the Portrait Gallery's walls. It's widely regarded as the finest portrait produced by one of Britain’s greatest-ever artists, according to a release from Kate’s office. It was acquired by the Gallery and Getty earlier this year after a fundraising campaign.