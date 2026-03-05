In 2026, for the first time in three years, Harry Styles will tour and perform 67 shows. The kicker, however, is that these 67 shows are only being played across seven different cities.

That means that he will be performing mini residencies in each city. He will play the most shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, performing 30 shows at the iconic venue.

However, the decision has not been universally loved. In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Styles openly spoke out about the decision, which he deems will be for the betterment of the show.

“I think it makes the show better,” Styles claimed. “I think you can build something that doesn't have to travel every night. I think the show itself is better. I think there's something in this that allows me to stay in my life while I'm doing it. And therefore, I think [it] allows me to take care of myself better, which I think makes me better at doing the thing.”

He wanted to reassure fans that he will tour regularly again. However, this is a unique approach that he's taking for the initial 2026 leg of Styles' Together, Together Tour. He is also acknowledging that his band members have families and kids to take care of. All of this has resulted in the 67-show, seven-city tour he's embarking on.

“It's really important to me that they're on the road, that I would love to have them. I don't want to make it near impossible for them to be able to come do that with me,” Styles explained.

Harry Styles' upcoming 2026 tour

The Together, Together Tour will begin on May 16, 2026, with the first of 10 shows at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Styles will then perform 12 shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

After stops in Brazil and Mexico, Styles will perform 30 shows at Madison Square Garden. His tour will conclude with five shows in Australia.